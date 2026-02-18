SF Giants Manager Compared to A's Skipper By Former Player

Over in San Francisco, the Giants have a manger that is breaking down barriers, taking the reins of a big-league ball club after coming straight from the University of Tennessee. Tony Vitello has been known as a source of energy for his players during his time with the Vols, and that is one reason why everyone is excited to see how this all plays out in 2026.

It also doesn't hurt that Tennessee has won a lot of games with him running the show, including the 2024 College World Series. Can he really make the jump straight to the pros, navigating big-leaguer's personalities and salaries while still providing his hallmark features? That is the question at hand for the Giants this season.

One manager that is pulling off this balancing act is A's manager Mark Kotsay, who has the respect of his players, while also being one of the guys.

In our lengthy chat with new addition A.J. Causey, who went to Tennessee and played for Vitello in 2024, we asked him how his former manager in college compares to Kots after knowing the A's skipper for roughly a week.

How Kotsay compares to Vitello

Aug 25, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) looks on before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

"I haven't gotten to see it a lot, being here just a couple of days, but from just today, and the meeting [we had], I'm not even gonna lie, he reminded me of Tony today. Just like how energetic he was. It was kind of nice. It was kinda cool. I liked it a lot."

Causey was acquired from the Kansas City Royals last week in the deal that sent former Rule 5 pick Mitch Spence to K.C. In his first handful of days with the new organization, he's said he's enjoying his new teammates, and the vibes around camp.

Last season in his first as a pro, he ended up pitching in both High-A and Double-A, posting a 1.72 ERA with a 0.90 WHIP, a .186 batting average against, and picked up nine saves in 73 1/3 innings. With his sidearm approach, he could be a relief prospect to keep an eye on for the A's moving forward.

Why that energy matters

May 21, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello heads to the dugout after a timeout during the game with Alabama in the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We followed up the initial question by asking him what that energy that both Kotsay and Vitello bring does for a player.

"It makes you more excited to go out, and more fired up if that makes any sense. Because, if your manager cares that much, then it's going to help you care that much. Versus if your manager doesn't care, you probably still care, but it probably hinders you. If your manager really wants to make it to the World Series, and everyone's gonna rally around it, like it's kinda cool."

Being that figure in the clubhouse or in the dugout that the team can rally behind is important. The A's players love suiting up for Kotsay, and it's because he has the same demeanor every day, while still showcasing that passion and that drive to get the team where they need to go.

The A's have the right guy at the helm, and he's flown fairly far under the radar on a national level. In the coming months, if the A's end up making a push towards the postseason like they're expecting, Kotsay will certainly be getting some flowers—and likely the AL Manager of the Year award.