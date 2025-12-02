Sonny Gray on His Trade Away From Oakland A's, Spicy Yankees Takes

In a press conference on Tuesday, new Boston Red Sox starter Sonny Gray did not mince his words when speaking about his time as a New York Yankee.

The former Oakland A's righty was traded to New York midway through the 2017 season. 27 years old at the time, he was dealt before what was another classic rebuild for the A's, while discovering new heights and attention that would be brought on by playing in the Big Apple. The Athletics received Dustin Fowler, Jorge Mateo and James Kaprielian in that trade.

Playing in Oakland for four and a half years, Gray grew immensely. He had a 44-36 record with a 3.42 ERA through 114 games with the Athletics. It was highlighted with a dazzling 2015 season where Gray went 14-7 with a 2.73 ERA, was named an All-Star, and finished third in AL Cy Young voting behind David Price and Dallas Keuchel.

Now 36, Gray will pitch under the lights of Fenway Park with the Boston Red Sox, which will be his 14th year in the majors. In a recent interview, Gray stated, “New York just wasn’t a good situation for me, wasn’t a great setup for me and my family. I never wanted to go there in the first place.” Now his pitching coach will be the 2009 AL Rookie of the Year, Andrew Bailey, who won the award with the A's.

In just a little over a season in pinstripes, Gray struggled. Over 41 games, he was 15-16 with a 4.51 ERA. He finished the 2017 season going 4-7 after being traded, then was 11-9 with a 4.90 ERA the following year in 2018.

Since then, he made stops with the Cincinnati Reds (2019-2021), Minnesota Twins (2022-2023), and St. Louis Cardinals (2024-2025). Gray made additional All-Star appearances in 2019 and 2023 with the Reds and Twins, respectively.

Now going back to the AL East for the first time since 2018, but this time as a Red Sox provides Gray with a new opportunity.

“What did factor into my decision to come to Boston is it feels good to me to go to a place now where you know it's easy to hate the Yankees," he said.

Having waived his no-trade clause to leave the Cardinals, Gray will make $31 million in 2026. $20 million of that will be paid by St. Louis. His contract extends to 2027 with a $30 million mutual option that includes a $10 million buyout.

Gray has come a long way since his early days in Oakland. Being drafted 18th overall out of Vanderbilt in the 2011 MLB Draft was the first step of what has continued to be a long, successful career for the Tennessee native.

Recommended Articles: