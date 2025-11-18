Tyler Soderstrom (Probably) Isn't Going Anywhere

The A's have bats and could use some pitching. This has led to some discussions on the internet that think A's left fielder Tyler Soderstrom could be an underrated trade target for their favorite team. The logic makes sense, and is the same thought process we followed during the summer: The A's have a number of outfielders already, so why not trade the one that is technically out of position?

Well, at the end of the season Soderstrom had turned himself into a Gold Glove finalist in left field, all while also having a breakout season at the plate. The 23-year-old ended up hitting .276 with a .346 OBP, 25 home runs, 75 runs scored, and a team-high 93 RBI. He finished with 3.4 fWAR and a 125 wRC+, which is in line with Cody Bellinger and Trea Turner offensively.

Obviously he would be a terrific trade target to go after. The thing is, the A's now how good he is too, and wouldn't let him go cheaply.

Before the trade deadline, A's GM David Forst was on A's Cast talking about the team's plans for the deadline, and mentioned that they wouldn't be digging into the position player core. This led us to try and parse his words a bit, speculating that who is considered a core piece could be different between fan's view of the roster, and the opinions the front office holds.

So we asked A's manager Mark Kotsay what makes someone a core player on this team, and he mentioned playing every day, contributing to the club offensively and defensively and someone that is just a solid contributor. He then mentioned Soderstrom by name as a core piece of this club.

Sep 24, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) jogs towards third base after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Now, this is speculation, but trading Soderstrom doesn't seem like the kind of move the A's front office is looking to make right now. That isn't to say that there isn't a deal out there that could make the team consider the move, but given how much the coaching staff loves him and the work he put into this past season, it's hard to see him being shipped out immediately.

It's also important that he has gone from catching to being a first baseman, and then with the arrival of AL Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz, out to left field. He didn't complain about any of those switches, and has turned himself into a solid defender wherever he's placed on the field. That's not the type of player that you want to just hand away for a quick fix in the rotation.

The only type of deal that the team could entertain wouldn't be for a number three starter that pitched well in 2025, but for someone like Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds. The right-hander is still just 26, has ace-caliber stuff, and has four years of team control remaining.

Obviously it would take more than Soderstrom to get someone like Greene, but those are the attributes of a pitcher that the A's would be after if they were to even consider moving Tyler Soderstrom.

