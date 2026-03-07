Why Jazz Chisholm Jr. Is Playing for Great Britain in World Baseball Classic

Look around at the 2026 World Baseball Classic rosters, and a few names on there might surprise you.

Dusty Baker is managing Nicaragua? Jac Caglianone is playing for Italy? Stuart Fairchild is suiting up for Chinese Taipei? Another one of those notable players is Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who is batting leadoff for Great Britain in the 2026 WBC.

Chisholm is playing in his first World Baseball Classic this spring. Back in 2016, an 18-year-old Chisholm played for Great Britain in the WBC qualifiers, but Team GB lost to Israel in the final and fell just short of qualifying for the ‘17 WBC. Chisholm intended to play for Great Britain in 2023, but the Marlins didn’t allow him to play because he missed extended time in ‘22 with a stress fracture in his back.

Now playing on baseball’s global stage, Chisholm will battle Yankees teammate Aaron Judge and the rest of Team USA’s loaded roster Saturday night in the pool play round of the WBC.

So, you might be asking, how is Jazz Chisholm Jr. eligible to play for Great Britain?

Why Jazz Chisholm Jr. is playing for Great Britain at 2026 World Baseball Classic

Chisholm was born in the Bahamas before he moved to the United States at the age of 12. Since the Bahamas is a former British colony and current Commonwealth realm, Chisholm is eligible to play for both the Bahamas and Great Britain in the WBC.

Here is the eligibility rule that allows Chisholm to play for Great Britain:

The player was born in the Federation Team’s country or territory, as evidenced by a birth certificate or its equivalent

What other notable MLB players are playing for Great Britain?

Harry Ford, the No. 12 pick by the Mariners in the 2021 MLB draft, is Team GB’s starting catcher. Like Chisholm, Kristian Robinson—a one-time highly touted prospect—is a fellow Bahamas native playing for Great Britain. Giants right-handed pitcher Tristan Beck also is playing for Team GB.

How Jazz Chisholm Jr. is performing so far at the 2026 WBC

Coming off his best season in the big leagues—he hit 31 homers and swiped 31 bags—expectations are high for Chisholm at the WBC. However, the Yankees’ slugger got off to a slow start in Great Britain’s 8–2 loss to Mexico on Friday, going 0-for-5 with a strikeout.

