Zack Gelof Provides Status Update Heading into Spring Training

Near the end of an already injury-filled 2025 season, A's second baseman Zack Gelof dislocated his left shoulder in Pittsburgh on September 19, ending his season. After a down year in 2024, Gelof was hoping to re-assert himself as a fixture in the A's lineup, but instead left the 2025 campaign with more questions than answers.

This winter the A's have added a new regular second baseman, grabbing Jeff McNeil from the New York Mets in a trade in December, in part because Gelof's status was unknown for Opening Day, on top of the struggles he'd been having when healthy.

On Wednesday, Gelof appeared on Foul Territory and immediately got the injury questions out of the way, saying that he's, "feeling healthy, feeling ready to go," and that he's expecting to be on the field with the guys when position players officially report next week. He'll be reporting on Friday.

Zack Gelof tells @FoulTerritoryTV that he's "feeling healthy, feeling ready to go." He adds that he's super excited for this season. He'll be reporting on Friday, and is expecting to be on the field with all the guys next week. — Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) February 11, 2026

Gelof was also asked why he's not playing for Team Israel in this year's World Baseball Classic after taking the field with them last time, and he said that it's injury related, but not insurance-related.

"I'm probably not going to even be playing full games by the time [Team Israel] play in the WBC." Given the injuries that followed him around last season, this isn't terribly uncommon for early March. It usually takes a couple of weeks of games for guys that are fully healthy to play close to nine innings. His younger brother, Jake Gelof, will be playing in the WBC for Team Israel.

Gelof jokes about an extension

The guys over at Foul Territory mentioned that a lot of Gelof's teammates have signed extensions, so asked Zack if there was any extension talk that they needed to discuss.

With a huge grin on his face, Gelof said, "After my last year and a half, I would not approach me with an extension."

Gelof, now 26, hit the ground running in 2023 by batting .267 with a .337 OBP, 14 home runs and 14 stolen bases across just 69 games. When the A's released their initial renderings in Las Vegas, it was his face on the scoreboard.

In 2024 he struggled a bit more in his 138 games, striking out at a 34.4% clip, ranking him in the 1st percentile in that particular stat. He also hit just .211 with a .270 OBP, though he hit 17 home runs and swiped 25 bags, all setting up for an 82 wRC+ (100 is league average).

Last year he suffered a hamate injury (before they were cool) after getting hit by a pitch late in camp, knocking him out for the beginning of the season. Due to injuries and struggles, Gelof ended up getting into just 30 games with the A's in 2025, batting .174 with a .230 OBP and a 45.5% strikeout rate. He ended up with a 36 wRC+.

What's next for Gelof?

While we won't know his official status for camp until he officially reports as is evaluated by team doctors, it does sound as though he'll be involved in some capacity. Whether that is as a full participant or is limited in some way to build him up properly will be the question.

When he's full healthy and ready to go, there isn't going to be a position waiting for him with McNeil now on the club, which will make this season interesting. Could the A's give him a look at third base in the minors? Will they continue to roll with him at second to simplify things as he continues to try and find his swing?

Gelof is going to be an interesting player to keep an eye on in camp this spring.

