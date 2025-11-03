A’s No. 7 Prospect Continues To Tear Through the Arizona Fall League
The A’s No. 7 prospect Tommy White has found his stride in the 2025 Arizona Fall League. He is one of seven A’s players selected by the organization to play in Arizona, alongside Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, Ryan Lasko, Will Johnston, Mark Adamiak, Corey Avant, Nathan Dettmer, Max Muncy, and Blaze Pontes.
Through 14 games in Mesa, AZ, White is batting .264 (14-for-53) with a double, three home runs and 16 runs batted in. The A’s 2024 second-round pick out of Louisiana State University leads the team in RBI, and smacked a grand slam over the weekend for the Mesa Solar Sox. It was his second grand slam of the fall season.
Across the Arizona Fall League, White is tied for fifth in home runs (3) and fifth in RBIs (16).
White has continued what was an incredibly strong full first season in the minor leagues. The 22-year-old began the year in High-A Lansing, where over the course of 66 games, he held a slash line of .260/.326/.461. He amassed 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 RBI with the Lugnuts and was named to the 2025 Futures Game.
In late July, White was promoted to Double-A Midland, where he would finish the minor league season. He found his stride quickly when he arrived in Texas and was a potent bat for the RockHounds.
Over 27 games, he batted .311 with five doubles, a home run and 15 RBI. In his first game with the RockHounds, White went 2-for-5 with a couple of singles and two RBI against the Tulsa Drillers (LAD).
He had eight multi-hit games, including a four-hit day against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (SDP) in early August and three multi-RBI games. His first home run in Midland came on Aug. 23 against the Wichita Wind Surge (MIN) when he had a 3-for-4 day.
Games
Hits
Doubles
Triples
Home Runs
RBIs
BA
Lansing (High-A)
66
66
18
0
11
36
.260
Midland (Double-A)
27
33
5
0
1
15
.311
Season
93
99
23
0
12
51
.275
What’s Next for Tommy White?
As the Arizona Fall League enters the backend of the season, White will look to finish the 2025 season strong. He took a significant step forward in the organization and remains the second overall infield prospect behind 19-year-old shortstop Leo De Vries.
Since being selected out of LSU in 2024, White has made tremendous strides in the minor league system. He should receive ample playing time come spring training to show if he can start the 2026 campaign in Triple-A Las Vegas.
As for the Athletics, they are still on the hunt for a consistent defensive and offensive production third baseman. Sooner or later, that just might be the man they call “Tommy Tanks."