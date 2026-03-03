A's Prospect Bolting Toward the Big Leagues?

Henry Bolte continues to put his star talents on full display in Arizona, and he just may find himself in Sacramento sooner rather than later. The 22-year-old Bay Area native enters his fifth season in the Athletics’ organization since being drafted out of high school in 2022.

The consistent improvements Bolte has shown are a strong sign that the A’s prospect could be on his way up to the majors incredibly soon. Just take a look at his 2025 season, where he started with Double-A Midland before finishing the season in Triple-A Las Vegas.

After 80 games with the Rockhounds, Bolte was promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas, where he dazzled on the diamond. In 34 games, he batted .300 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs, and 14 runs batted in, all while stealing 13 bases and posting a .404 on-base percentage.

Now in spring training, the premier prospect is picking up right where he left off. Bolte is batting .353 with a double and an RBI through 17 at-bats. He ranks second on the team in hits, behind Tyler Soderstrom (7), who blasted a home run against the San Diego Padres on Monday afternoon’s win. Bolte added his second consecutive multi-hit game.

Bolte got off to a slow start, though, going just 1-for-8 through the first four games. Since then, he has been on a three-game hitting streak and is swinging 5-for-9 with an RBI in that span. The A’s have seen several of their most tantalizing prospects perform this spring, including Leo De Vries, Tommy White, and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, who continue swing hot bats.

Bolte’s talents are evident. So, only one question remains.

Just how soon until Bolte makes it to the majors?

It’s a complicated topic, given that the A’s as a team have a jam-packed outfield as is. With Tyler Soderstrom locking up left field, along with Denzel Clarke, Lawrence Butler, Carlos Cortes and Colby Thomas competing for the spots, there simply isn’t space to fit another outfield option in the 26-man mix.

Making the Opening Day roster is out of the question, nor was it a plausible reality to begin with. But Bolte should certainly start the season in Las Vegas. In addition to the stacked outfield, the A’s priorities lie within its infield and pitching.

Holes remain at third base, which continues to be a revolving door for the ages, and uncertainties at the backend of the bullpen loom larger as we inch closer to Opening Day.

A realistic timeline for Bolte could be toward the back-end of the season, and most certainly after the All-Star break, unless there is an injury or underperformance that opens up a spot for him beforehand. If the A’s struggle early and fall out of any sort of contention, Bolte’s timeline to the majors will accelerate.

Nonetheless, Bolte is on the right track. After struggling in his first few seasons in the Athletics’ organization, the 22-year-old centerfielder is looking as promising as ever, and will likely get some extra playing time in A's camp thanks to the World Baseball Classic and a couple of injuries freeing up some playing time for him to make an impression.

