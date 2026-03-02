A's Prospects Fuel Excitement in Win Over Reds

After a big first year in pro ball last season, A's No. 3 prospect Gage Jump is widely expected to make an impact on the club at some point during the 2026 campaign. Given how he pitched on Sunday, some are now wondering how long they'll have to wait before he's in Sacramento.

The A's demolished the Reds, 12-4, thanks to some big flies from Shea Langeliers, Austin Wynns and Joey Meneses, but it was the velocity and the effectiveness that Jump showed across his two innings of work that was the main takeaway in this one.

Following his first outing, which was a little more erratic with just 12-of-22 pitches landing the strike zone, he was more in command on Sunday, landing 18-of-29 in the zone. The results were also solid, as he gave up just one hit while striking out three across two scoreless frames.

He struck out a pair in his first inning of work, placing a 98.1 mile per hour heater on the inside edge for a called third strike that was upheld after review. If he's able to spot his pitches like this with that kind of velocity, he's going to be banging on the door to the big leagues shortly. That fourth pitch is just nasty.

Gage Jump vs. Noelvi Marte | MLB.com

Mark Kotsay told MLB.com, "Today, if you really dissect it and look at fastball command, the consistency of landing pitches in the zone, that’s the final touch. He’s figuring that out, and we’re going to work on that. That’s kind of the last polish for him. He’s got the weapons to pitch in the big leagues."

That arsenal included a four-seamer that was averaging 94.6 miles per hour, but also got up and touched 98. The data from Baseball Savant may not have been differentiating his pitches, however, as they have one four-seamer sitting at 87.1, which is roughly the speed of his slider, and nearly ten mph below his previous pitch, a four-seamer. More often than not he was sitting 95-97 with the heater.

Jump's slider sat at 86 mph, while his curveball was at 83.1. He was having a hard time landing the slider in the zone, and didn't get anyone to chase one of the six he threw.

The hope among A's fans is that he'll be able to join the rotation sometime in the first half of the season, which would make the team's pitching staff look a lot deeper pretty quickly.

Another prospect opening some eyes

Feb 20, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Athletics right fielder Henry Bolte (33) poses for Photo Day at HoHoKam Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

We wrote yesterday that with the injury to Colby Thomas, there's a chance that an outfielder could step up and make an impression on the coaching staff, and included Henry Bolte in that mix of players.

Bolte wasted no time attempting to seize the opportunity in front of him, getting a start in center and going 2-for-3 with a run scored and a strikeout before being replaced in the top of the sixth inning. While his singles weren't the hardest hit balls that produce eye-popping results, he did hit them 95.4 mph against Reds closer Emilio Pagán and 89.2 against reliever Tony Santillan.

One reason for optimism this season when it comes to Bolte is that he had a nagging wrist issue last season, which he had fixed up with a cleanup procedure during the offseason. After hitting just nine homers last season, perhaps we see the 22-year-old start to unlock a little more of his power.

If he's able to find that power stroke and cut down on the strikeouts a bit, he could be an immensely valuable bat for the A's to call up this season. While the A's have made some cuts to the roster recently, with Thomas and Lawrence Butler out of action currently, and both Denzel Clarke and Carlos Cortes off playing the WBC, there will be at-bats to go around this spring, and with at-bats comes opportunity.

For more comprehensive Athletics coverage, follow us on X, @InsideTheAsor head on over to ourFacebook page and give it a like!