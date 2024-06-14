A's Affiliate Throws No-Hitter
On the one-year anniversary of the reverse boycott in Oakland, the A's High-A affiliate in Lansing tossed the fourth no-hitter in franchise history, and the second since the Lugnuts became an A's affiliate in 2021.
Last night it was Jake Garland who started the game, going five innings, with zero hits, zero runs, two walks and six strikeouts. Garland, 23, was selected by the A's in the 17th round of the 2022 Draft out of Miami and holds a 3.21 ERA through 42 innings this season.
Next up was Grant Judkins, who went 2 2/3 innings, with a walk and three strikeouts. The 26-year-old right-hander was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 Draft and holds a 3.60 ERA through 40 innings this year.
To close it out was Colton Johnson, who went the final 1 1/3 innings and struck out two. The 25-year-old left-hander was selected by the A's in the 16th round of the 2021 Draft and has a 3.04 ERA across 26 2/3 innings in 2024.
Lansing ended up winning the game 8-0 with all but one player recording at least one hit for the Lugnuts. Danny Bautista, 23, clubbed his third homer of the season in the fifth inning, and Cameron Masterman, 25, smacked number five in the seventh.
As is always the case with no-hitters, there was some nice glove work on display from Luke Mann at third base and Colby Halter at second.
The last no-hitter that the Lugnuts threw was on September 4, 2022. It took Jorge Juan, Jack Owen, Shohei Tomioka and Osvaldo Berrios to close that one out. Juan is now with the Atlanta Braves, pitching in Double-A. Berrios is with the St. Louis Cardinals in High-A after missing all of last year. Owen is still with Lansing, and Tomioka is in Double-A Midland.
Thursday night's opponent was the Cedar Rapids Kernels, a Minnesota Twins affiliate. While the Oakland A's lost to the Minnesota Twins 6-2 last night, perhaps there is some solace to be taken by the result on the farm.