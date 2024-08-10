A's Assign Top Draft Picks to Stockton Ports
After a few weeks in Arizona, the Oakland A's have assigned some of their top draft picks from the 2024 MLB Draft to the Stockton Ports in High-A. Among those set to play for the Ports are fourth overall pick Nick Kurtz, the first baseman out of Wake Forest, third baseman and second-rounder Tommy White out of LSU, third round pick Joshua Kuroda-Grauer from Rutgers, and fourth rounder Rodney Green out of Cal.
Nick Kurtz has already landed on a few top-100 prospect lists, and is bound to be on more as those updates happen around the internet. He's an advanced hitter that could move quickly through the A's system. He's shown some power, hitting 20+ homers each of the past two seasons, and walked more than he struck out in all three seasons at Wake Forest.
The hope will be that the power continues to play, and that he can find a balance between taking walks and getting hits. Pitchers in the pros have more command as you climb the ladder, so what he does with the bat will determine how quickly he moves up the ladder.
White fell a bit in the draft, presumably because teams weren't sure he'd stick at third base, but the A's were happy with the progress he made at the hot corner with LSU in 2024. We know he can bash--his name is Tommy Tanks after all--but it will be his glove that will be what we're watching for.
Kuroda-Grauer has a solid glove at shortstop, and while he doesn't have much pop in his bat, his hit tool grades at a 55 on the 20-80 scout scale, and he grades as a 60 runner too. If he can make contact and turn in doubles in bunches, he could be a real solid pick for the A's in the third round.
Finally, there's for Cal product Rodney Green. He has so many loud tools that make him a tantalizing prospect. Green has power (50), speed (60), and is a solid defender in the outfield. The big question for him will be how much contact he can make. He struck out 30.1% of the time in college, and 28% of the time last year. The A's said that he made some adjustments that they liked during the season.
Green is a similar selection to Henry Bolte, a second rounder in 2022. Bolte is also a bit prone to striking out, but he is turning in a solid season overall as a 20-year-old, recently making his way up to Double-A Midland. He has 14 homers and 37 stolen bases while batting .262 with a .368 OBP and an .844 OPS in 2024. There is still work to be done with his strikeout rate, but the A's have to be happy with Bolte's development to date.
The Ports' season wraps up on Sunday, September 8 in Modesto, but they are at home this weekend, and also the week of August 27-September 1. If you're interested in seeing these new guys in action before the season is over, Stockton will also be playing in San Jose next week (August 13-18), which could be an easier drive for some.