A’s Power + Speed Prospect Named Team's Minor League Player of the Year
Henry Bolte was tabbed A’s Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America, earlier this week. Bolte, who was drafted in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft, excelled in 2025 and is now the fifth-ranked prospect in the Athletics’ system.
Bolte started the season in Double-A and featured in 80 games for Midland. He batted .278 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, and 42 runs batted in for the RockHounds. In addition to providing a solid bat in the order, Bolte found his way on base at a .378 clip. He stole 31 bases for the Rockhounds and was caught just twice.
The outfielder was placed on the 7-day injured list on June 30 before being activated on July 11, and played in five games for the Rockhounds after coming off the injured list. In that span, he batted .411 with seven RBI.
Bolte was then called up to Triple-A Las Vegas, where he made his Aviators debut on Jul. 23. He batted .310 with three RBIs and a stolen base to finish out the month in his first taste of the next level. He finished the month of July batting .320 between both stops.
He continued to tear it up in Las Vegas, where he ended the season with a .300 average over 34 games. Bolte ran the bases with incredible speed as well, swiping 13 bags in Triple-A. In addition, he held an on-base percentage of .404 and an on-base plus slugging of .812. Not only does he have the speed, but he’s got the pop.
Bolte’s rise has been one of the most exciting minor league prospects since his arrival in the farm system back in 2022. Bolte is still just 22 years old. He was drafted out of Palo Alto High School and has taken the next step in 2025.
While Bolte has the talent, his name, perhaps, has been suffocated due to the incredible outfield talent the A’s already have in the major leagues. Leo De Vries is certainly the flashiest name in the Athletics’ system following the trade that sent Mason Miller to the San Diego Padres, but Bolte should have his time in The Show soon enough.
And Bolte is exactly what makes the A’s farm system so intriguing. It’s a system full of young guns with so much to prove. We have seen the likes of Jacob Wilson, Nick Kurtz, and Denzel Clarke have immense success in the major leagues, and Bolte is destined to do the same.