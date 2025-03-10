A's Reassign 13 players, Including Three Former First Rounders
Following Big League Weekend, the Athletics have announced a whopping 13 roster moves to trim the roster in camp. Among those moves were reassigning last year's first-round selection Nick Kurtz, whom the A's took with the No. 4 overall pick.
The A's also optioned right-hander Gunnar Hoglund, who was a big part of the return from the Toronto Blue Jays in the Matt Chapman trade back in 2022. Hoglund was selected by Toronto with the No. 19 overall selection in 2021.
The 25-year-old had a big season split between Midland and Las Vegas, posting a combined 3.44 ERA across 130 2/3 innings.
In addition to those two high picks, the A's also optioned righty Ryan Cusick to minor-league camp. The 25-year-old transitioned to a relief role last season in the Athletics system and dropped his ERA from a 6.21 as a starter to a 2.97 out of the bullpen. Cusick was a former first rounder of the Atlanta Braves, taken with the No. 24 overall pick in 2021.
Cusick was part of the Matt Olson trade with the Braves, which also landed Shea Langeliers, Joey Estes, and Cristian Pache in the A's system.
Both Hoglund and Cusick are currently on the 40-man roster, hence the team using options. The A's also optioned Denzel Clarke, who made a tremendous leaping catch at the wall yesterday in Las Vegas. It was his first time playing in the Triple-A ballpark, where he is likely to begin the season.
The A’s also reassigned 10 non-roster invitees to their minor league camp, including right-handed pitchers Jason Alexander, Tanner Dodson, Dylan Floro and Jack Perkins, left-handed pitcher Ben Bowden, catcher Kyle McCann, and outfielders Henry Bolte, Carlos Cortes and Colby Thomas.
The A’s now have 43 players in camp, which includes 37 players on the 40-man roster and six non-roster invitees. The breakdown includes 21 pitchers, three catchers, 12 infielders and seven outfielders.