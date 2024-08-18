A's Top Pick Nick Kurtz Continues to Mash
Nick Kurtz may be ready for a promotion to High-A Lansing already. In his sixth game played as a member of the Stockton Ports, the Oakland A's A-Ball affiliate, he has already crushed four home runs, which led to the San Jose Giants announcer on the call saying, "And that's why you may want to pitch around him right now" after his latest moonshot. He's been in the minor leagues for about a week, and already has people wondering if he should get a free pass to first.
After one heck of a career at Wake Forest, Kurtz was at the top of the A's draft board when they began doing prep in January, and he was still at the top of the board when their pick came around fourth overall just last month.
Through six games, the former Demon Deacon is 9-for-22 (.409) with a .567 OBP, four homers and a double. He's also driven in 11 and walked more times (eight) than he has struck out (six). He has recorded at least one hit in each of his six games played, and has also drawn at least one walk in four of the six. Last night in San Jose he went 1-for-3 with the homer, four RBI, and three walks. He has now homered in three straight games.
Nick Kurtz is off to one heck of a start with the A's affiliate to begin his minor league career. The question now is when he'll end up getting promoted.
The A's feel like he could be another guy that moves pretty quickly thanks to his advanced approach at the dish, similar to how last year's first rounder Jacob Wilson made it to Oakland for the first game out of the All Star break.
The one difference for Kurtz is that there are a number of interesting first basemen in the A's system, including Tyler Soderstrom, also a former top pick, who had started to solidify the position for the club before landing on the IL in July with a left wrist bone bruise.
Will Simpson was a 15th rounder last year, but in 102 games with High-A Lansing this year he has hit a solid. 277 with a .381 OBP, good for a 146 wRC+. He has also swatted 15 homers and is walking at a 14.8% clip.
Finding room for Kurtz likely won't be an issue until he gets a little higher up the organizational ladder, but guys like Simpson may have to make way for the new A's first rounder sooner rather than later. Both seem to be ready for a promotion, and it's likely that both guys will be moved either simultaneously up one level, or within short order.