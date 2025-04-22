Former A's First Rounder is on Fire in Triple-A
Back in 2019, the A's selected infielder Logan Davidson out of Clemson with their first round pick. This wouldn't be the first time that he'd be selected in the MLB Draft, as he was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 30th round back in 2016. Davidson would elect to not sign, and instead attended Clemson University.
The idea for Davidson to not be tempted to sign out of high school and instead play some college ball would end up being a great decision, as getting selected in the first round comes with a huge signing bonus.
Upon entering the A's organization, the infielder started off slow, which took him longer to work his way up the farm system. It wasn't until 2023 until Davidson would first see time at the Triple-A level, and he's been stuck there ever since.
Last season with the A's Triple-A affiliate, Davidson posted a .300 batting average and a .902 OPS in about 350 plate appearances.
This past off-season, Davidson was at risk of being selected by another club in the Rule 5 Draft. He would've been an attractive name because he was a former first rounder, and he was coming off a solid season in Triple-A. However, he wasn't selected, meaning he'd remain in the A's organization for the 2025 season.
The 27-year-old entered A's camp this year, but there was no shot of him making the A's Opening Day roster because of the A's infield depth on the 40-man roster. This led him to start his 2025 campaign in the same place he did in 2024, Triple-A Las Vegas.
Still, he had a solid spring, which even led Martín Gallegos of MLB.com to write about him trying to claim the super-utility role with the A's in 2025.
In Davidson's first 81 plate appearances this year, he's off to a great start. He currenty holds a .393 batting average with a 1.084 OPS. With Max Muncy off to some early struggles in his big league career, and Max Schuemann off to a slow start in limited action, there could be a chance that the club elects to bring up the once promising first rounder that had been compared to Corey Seager.