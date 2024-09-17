Former Royals Prospect Getting Nod in Game 1 for Midland RockHounds
Former Kansas City Royals prospect Mason Barnett will be taking the ball in game one of the Texas League Division Series against the Frisco RoughRiders. The RockHounds are an Oakland A's Double-A affiliate, while the RoughRiders are filled with prospects from the Texas Rangers.
Barnett, 23, was acquired by the A's from the Royals in the Lucas Erceg deal this summer, and since joining Midland he has been stellar. The right-hander has tossed 41 1/3 innings across seven starts, posting a 2.61 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP and 52 strikeouts. In the same league, as a member of the Kansas City system, he held a 4.91 ERA in 91 2/3 innings.
He has faced Frisco twice this season, one time with the Royals, and another with the A's. In his first outing against them on July 13, he went five innings, gave up four hits, one run, walked two and struck out three. As a member of the 'Hounds, he went 4 1/3 innings, gave up six hits, three runs (one earned), walked one and struck out five.
In his past two starts leading into the postseason, Barnett holds a 0.69 ERA in September across 13 innings, collecting 18 punch-outs along the way. Barnett is ranked as the A's No. 6 prospect by MLB Pipeline.
Getting the start for Frisco will be 22-year-old righty Winston Santos, the Rangers' No. 8 prospect. He began the year in High-A, but earned a promotion to Double-A back in late June, and has compiled a 4.89 ERA with the RoughRiders across ten starts.
He's seen Midland once already this season, and it was one of his best starts since the promotion. He went five innings, gave up three hits and two walks, striking out seven. In two September starts, Santos has a 1.80 ERA with 14 strikeouts in ten innings of work.
The series will be a best-of-3, with Midland hosting the first game before a travel day to Frisco where the RoughRiders will host game two on Thursday, and a potential deciding game three on Friday. The winner of the series will go on to face either the Seattle Mariners or St. Louis Cardinals affiliate in the Texas League Championship round.
The RockHounds set a new franchise record for wins in a season by going 84-54, topping the old record set in 2015 by one. That 2015 squad had some familiar names for A's fans, including Matt Olson, Chad Pinder, Ryon Healy, Renato Nuñez, Ryan Dull and Sean Manaea. Just a nice mix of core pieces for future competitive A's teams with a touch of remembering some guys.