Jacob Wilson Headed to Oakland?
There is no doubt that Oakland A's top prospect Jacob Wilson is deserving of a call up to the big leagues. The question is whether he's en route to Oakland as we speak.
While scrolling through the MLB transactions page on Wednesday, we noticed that Armando Alvarez had been optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. He had started six games since joining the A's on June 22, and just two of those starts came in July. While we know that Alvarez won't be in Oakland on Friday to begin the second half, a corresponding move hasn't been announced.
Wilson, who was selected by the A's with the sixth overall pick in last year's MLB Draft, has completely dominated the minor leagues in 72 games played, batting .401 with a .445 OBP in the minors.
He began this season in Double-A, playing in 22 games and batting .455, before being promoted to Triple-A Vegas. In 19 games with the Aviators (he missed a month due to injury), he has hit .398 with a .444 on-base and four home runs.
Last year A's general manager David Forst said that the club likes to have players show them that they're ready, like Mason Miller did to earn his call-up in 2023. It's hard to argue that Wilson hasn't shown the same level of dominance.
Known for his ability to make contact, Wilson has struck out three times in 83 at-bats with the Aviators, giving him a total of 13 on the season in 171 at-bats, or 7.6% of the time. The A's could feel that he won't be challenged, and therefore unable to grow, until he reaches the big leagues.
It should also be noted that for the first game out of the break last season, the A's decided to call up both Zack Gelof and Tyler Soderstrom, so calling up Wilson for the second half wouldn't be too out of the ordinary for the team.
While it could be nothing, the Las Vegas Aviators also chose Wednesday night to post this video to Instagram, along with the caption that read (in part): "Do you think he's ready for the show?"
Could be a regular hype video for a top prospect to get fans in Las Vegas ready for the second half of the Triple-A season, or it could be a hype video for a player that they know has just been called up.
If--big if--Wilson is headed to Oakland, then the A's would have to figure out what to do with Max Schuemann moving forward. The 27-year-old has been doing a solid job as the starting shortstop for the majority of the season so far, batting .245 with a .339 OBP and a 104 wRC+ in his rookie campaign, but he is also a more versatile defender than being bogged down at one position.
It's unlikely that he would slide over to third base with Brett Harris getting a look, but with the trade deadline looming, there may be some extra flexibility with the roster in the coming weeks for Schuemann to be able to find somewhat regular playing time.
That is, if Jacob Wilson is indeed Oakland bound.