Jordan Groshans Off to Hot Start in A's System
Not so long ago, Jordan Groshans was the 12th overall selection in the 2018 MLB Draft. Since then, the Toronto Blue Jays traded him to Miami, the New York Yankees claimed him off waivers from the Marlins, and then they traded him to the Oakland A's in exchange for J.D. Davis at the end of June. Groshans was ranked as a top-100 prospect from 2019-2021 and topped out as the No. 29 prospect on Baseball America's list in 2020.
The A's were buying on the upside of Groshans and a change of scenery mixed with a real opportunity to make it back to the big leagues that only a team like Oakland can provide. There have been numerous careers that have been jumpstarted at the Coliseum, with one of the latest being former waiver claim Brent Rooker, who is in the mix to become a two-time All Star since joining the A's.
Groshans was sent to Double-A after being acquired from the Yankees, and in nine games he is 11-for-34 (.324) with a .425 OBP, two doubles, a triple, and a home run. When the trade happened, he was batting just .234 with a .314 OBP and three doubles in 33 games in Double-A for the Yankees. While the sample size is small, it's hard to argue that he's putting up a better line with his new club.
After starting 2-for-15 with Midland to close out June, the 24-year-old began July with four straight multi-hit games, and even with last night's 0-for-2 performance snapping that streak, he still drew two walks and scored two runs. He's also scored at least two runs in four of the five games played this month, giving him nine total in July.
During this hot streak where he is batting .474 with a .565 on-base, the third baseman has drawn four walks and struck out just twice. Davis has started his tenure in pinstripes by going 1-for-13, so maybe a similar run is on deck for the new Yankee.
While the bat is nice, his glove is also producing some highlight reel plays, like this one from last night's game. He ranged into foul territory at the hot corner and just flipped the ball to first like it was nothing.
Obviously this is a small sample size that we're working with, and the 167 wRC+ that he's put up thus far isn't likely to be sustained, but the production thus far is enough to make it so that people should keep an eye on him moving forward. He's still young, and he was heaped with accolades once upon a time for a reason.
Third base is one position that isn't a hundred percent sealed down in Oakland just yet, so there is a chance that Groshans can work his way into that conversation with continued success.
