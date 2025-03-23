Max Muncy Makes A's Opening Day Roster
Before today's spring training contest against the Chicago Cubs, the Athletics informed their No.7 ranked prospect, Max Muncy, that he will make the Opening Day roster.
It was announced earlier today that Zack Gelof would need surgery on his right hand. The club will need to clear 40-man roster space for Muncy.
Max Muncy has impressed everyone during his last two seasons in the minors, and now this year in A's camp. In 2023, Muncy played with the Double-A affiliate, the Midland Rockhounds. He batted .302 with an .833 OPS in just over 200 at-bats that season, which earned him a Triple-A promotion the following season.
In 2024 with the Las Vegas Aviators, Muncy batted .278 with an .866 OPS, which was a higher OPS than he did the previous season. Heading into A's camp this year, Muncy would get some playing time around the infield, in hopes of being the A's third baseman of the future.
Though people believed that Muncy's quickest path to the majors would be at third base, it will actually be at second base as Zack Gelof will be out for a least a month as he recovers from surgery. Luis Urias and Max Schuemann will also likely compete for some playing time at second base as well, while all three can be used at numerous positions.
With the A's informing Muncy that he has made the team, it makes it unlikely that all three of Luis Urias, Max Schuemann, and non-roster invitee Drew Avans will make the Opening Day Roster. Avans has been doing well this Spring, but with a lot of outfielders on the current roster, and not a ton of space on the 40-man roster, he might be the odd man out.
The A's outfield of Miguel Andujar/Seth Brown, JJ Bleday, and Lawrence Butler from left to right already has four outfielders on the roster, with Brent Rooker and Schuemann also able to take some reps on the grass.
Max Muncy has been a fan favorite since the team drafted him in the first round just a few seasons ago.
Although the 22-year-old's path to the big leagues wasn't as quick as A's shortstop Jacob Wilson's was, given that Muncy was a high school pick and Wilson was out of college, it's still great to see that Muncy will have a chance to make an impact on the fun, young, and exciting A's squad this season.