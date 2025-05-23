Press Release: Athletics Announce Slew of Roster Moves
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. —The Athletics recalled left-handed pitcher Jacob Lopez, infielder CJ Alexander and outfielder Denzel Clarke from Triple-A Las Vegas, and selected catcher Willie MacIver and infielder Logan Davidson from Las Vegas, the club announced today.
The A’s also optioned right-handed pitcher Carlos Duran, catcher Jhonny Pereda and outfielder JJ Bleday to Las Vegas, placed infielder Gio Urshela on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring, and designated outfielder/first baseman Seth Brown for assignment. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the A’s transferred second baseman Zack Gelof to the 60-day injured list.
Lopez joins the A’s for the third time this year and is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in four games, including one start, over his first two stints. He was with the club most recently from April 26 to 29 and went 1-0 with a 2.19 ERA in three games, two starts, with Las Vegas following his most recent option. The 27-year-old left-hander is 3-0 with a 2.33 ERA and .512 opponents OPS in six games, four starts, overall with the Aviators.
Alexander has spent the entire season with Las Vegas and is batting .252 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI and an .857 OPS in 42 games. He is tied for fourth in the Pacific Coast League in home runs, ranks sixth in RBI and ninth in runs (31).
The 28-year-old left-handed hitter has started 14 games at first base, 14 at third base, six in left field, four at designated hitter and one in right field. Alexander made his Major League debut with Kansas City last year and went 1-for-8 (.125) in four games. He was claimed off waivers by the A’s on Sept. 4, 2024.
Clarke was the A’s fourth round selection in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft and will be making his Major League debut. He is hitting .286 with no home runs, 21 RBI and seven stolen bases in 31 games with Las Vegas. The 25-year-old right-handed hitter has walked 23 times and been hit by a pitch five times for a .436 on-base percentage, which is fourth best in the PCL.
Clarke, who was on the IL from April 9 to 21 with a left rotator cuff strain, has made all 29 of his starts in center field. He is a .263 career hitter with 85 stolen bases and a .367 on-base percentage in 311 games in five seasons in the minors.
MacIver was a ninth round selection of Colorado in 2018, signed a minor league contract with the A’s on Dec. 17, 2024, and will be making his ML debut. He is batting .389 with two home runs, 30 RBI and a 1.017 OPS in 35 games with Las Vegas.
The 28-year-old right-handed hitter is leading the PCL in batting and on-base percentage (.469), ranks second in OPS, fifth in slugging (.548) and tied for eighth in hits (49). MacIver is a .262 career hitter with 68 home runs and 303 RBI in 564 games over seven seasons in the minors.
Davidson was the A’s first round pick in the 2019 draft and will be making his ML debut. He is batting .303 with two home runs, 22 RBI, 38 walks and a .452 on-base percentage in 41 games with Las Vegas. The 27-year-old switch hitter is tied for the PCL lead in walks, ranks second in on-base percentage, ninth in batting and tied for 10th in runs (30).
Davidson has started 15 games at first base, 10 at second base, five at third base, four in left field, three at shortstop and three at designated hitter. He is a .259 career hitter with 52 home runs and 251 RBI in 524 games in six seasons in the minors.
Brown was the longest tenured Athletic as he was selected in the 19th round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft and made his ML debut in 2019. He was hitting .192 with a home run and three RBI in 33 games this year and is a .227 career hitter with 74 home runs and 233 RBI in 563 games in seven seasons with the A’s. Brown hit .214 with 20 home runs in 2021 and then batted .230 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI in 150 games in 2022.
Bleday was batting .204 with six home runs, 18 RBI and a .656 OPS in 47 games with the A’s. Duran made his Major League debut yesterday and allowed three runs on a hit and three walks in 0.1 innings.
Pereda was on the A’s Opening Day roster and played in just 16 games, batting .167 with two RBI. He also pitched three times. Urshela was hitting .224 in 32 games but had played in just four of the A’s last 15 games. Gelof has spent the entire season on the injured list after having right hamate surgery.