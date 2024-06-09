The Walk-Off Homer That Ended in a Loss
On Sunday in Oakland, Max Schuemann walked into the dugout and asked first base coach Bobby Crosby if he saw the end of Midland game last night. Schuemann had spent parts of the previous three seasons with the A's Double-A affiliate, and Crosby was the manager of the club. Crosby had not, so Schuemann explained the wild ending.
In the minor leagues on Saturday night, the Midland RockHounds hosted the San Antonio Missions, with the visiting team leading going into the bottom of the ninth inning.
Down 4-2, Midland started their comeback with a Brennan Milone walk, followed by a Junior Perez fly out and a single from Jeremy Eierman. Denzel Clarke grounded into a fielder's choice, and the Missions went to second for the out, putting Milone at third and Clarke at first with two away.
With the game on the line, Cooper Bowman, part of the Frankie Montas deal with the New York Yankees, stepped to the plate as a pinch-hitter and clubbed one over the fence in left to win the game--or so they thought.
Bowman rounded the bases as the lights flashed on and off. The home crowd went crazy as the horns blared. Bowman touched home and was greeted with a gatorade shower.
But San Antonio didn't leave the field.
Instead, the motioned to third base. After some conversation with the umpires, they tossed the ball over to third and the ump raised him arm to signify an out after someone had failed to touch the base, meaning that the home run didn't count. Instead, the ball that went over the fence was deemed a double, giving Midland just one run, and ending the game.
As Midland was made aware of what was happening, A's No. 3 prospect Denzel Clarke had to be restrained. It seems safe to say that he was the one that the umpires had decided didn't touch third base.
The San Antonio commentators said they believed that Clarke's actions on the field would earn him a suspension, and while he was not in the lineup for Midland on Sunday, there has been no word of any punishment being handed out.