Under-The-Radar A's Prospects Going into 2025

Jack Perkins just had another phenomenal start in his 3rd start since returning to a starting role, posting 9 strikeouts in 4 hitless innings in Saturday's 5-0 victory.



In his 3 starts back, he has allowed only 1 run, 2 hits, and has 14 strikeouts over 8.2 innings🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YNKltt109F