Under-The-Radar A's Prospects Going into 2025
There has been a lot of buzz around the Athletics' top prospects as of late. No. 1 prospect, Jacob Wilson, is projected to be the everyday shortstop this upcoming season. No. 2 and No. 8 prospects, with Nick Kurtz and Max Muncy potentially making their debuts in the second half of 2025, depending on how they perform in the minor leagues.
No. 7 prospect Colby Thomas had a big impact with Team USA in the Premier12 tournament, hitting two no-doubt home runs. No. 10 prospect Denzel Clarke took the Arizona Fall League by storm, posting a 1.060 OPS with seven extra-base hits and nine stolen bases. While those players are very exciting, and they could make their debuts soon, the A's have some under-the-radar prospects who deserve some recognition as well.
Ryan Cusick, RHP
Ryan Cusick was acquired by the A's in the trade that sent Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves. Since joining the A's organization, Cusick has bounced between starter and reliever. However, he profiles more as a reliever with his fastball-slider combination.
Cusick has struggled in the minor leagues but has the stuff to be an effective relief option for the A's in the future. The A's chose to protect Cusick from the Rule 5 Draft this past December, alluding to their confidence in him as he approaches his debut.
Jack Perkins, RHP
Jack Perkins may have the highest ceiling of any pitcher in the A's farm, but he isn't treated as such. Currently, MLB.com has seven pitchers ranked above Perkins on their top 30 prospects list, which is probably five or six too many. Perkins carried a 2.88 ERA over 78 innings in 2024, striking out 103 batters and allowing a .188 batting average.
The knock on Perkins is his command; he walked 11% of the hitters he faced in 2024, or just over four walks per nine. On the flip side, he carried an 11.8 K/9 which translates to a 32.1% strikeout rate, an excellent number. He pitched in Double-A Midland for half of 2023 and all of 2024, which means he will likely earn his promotion to Triple-A Las Vegas for the 2025 campaign. If Perkins can cut down the walks, he may not spend much time in Triple-A.
Brayan Buelvas, OF
Brayan Buelvas had a breakout season in 2024 between High-A Lansing and Double-A Midland. He hit .267 with a .773 OPS across both levels, with 43 extra-base hits and 27 stolen bases. Buelvas displayed one of the better walk rates of his professional career and slightly cut down on the strikeouts compared to 2023.
Buelvas displays a little above-average glove in all three outfield spots, with an average arm. He will likely remain in Double-A Midland to start the 2025 season and could remain there the entire year. The A's are pretty crowded in the outfield at both the major league and Triple-A level, which could create a log-jam as prospects get close to making their debuts.
Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang, RHP
Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang may be the most underrated pitcher in the A's system, as he posted a 2.09 ERA across three levels and 86 innings. Zhuang has fallen victim to a few injuries over his career, which is why his innings were limited in 2024.
Zhuang does not give out any free passes, which is supported by his twelve walks in 2024 which translates to an elite 1.26 BB/9 or 3.6% rate. He also has above-average strikeout rates, holding an 8.79 K/9 last season.
Zhuang only pitched 22 innings in Double-A Midland before the season ended, meaning he will start the 2025 campaign there. He will likely remain in Double-A to work on increasing his innings before the A's consider a promotion to Triple-A.
Most of these players may not make their MLB debuts in 2025, but they are names to keep an eye on outside of the top guys in the system. It is possible that one or more of these players will become significant contributors to the A's in the future.