Where A's Draftees Rank in Latest System Evaluation
The Oakland A's had a very interesting MLB Draft earlier this month, selecting one of the best combinations of power and plate discipline in Wake Forest first baseman Nick Kurtz. They also selected Tommy White out of LSU, who may need some time to develop at the hot corner, but he has a solid bat that he can't wait to swing as a professional.
The big question after draft day is always where the new guys rank among the prospects that have already been in the system. Luckily, both Baseball America and FanGraphs have released their latest rankings, with a slew of top picks making it into the A's new top-30 lists.
Both sites agree that Jacob Wilson is Oakland's top prospect, but they disagree as early as the second overall player in the system. FanGraphs has Future's Game right-hander Luis Morales in the second slot, while BA has Kurtz. The fact that FanGraphs has a pitcher in the second spot should excite fans, since pitchers are more likely to get hurt, and Morales is still just 21 and in just his second season in pro ball. They have Kurtz ranked third.
The next draftee each outlet has ranked is White, whom BA has at No. 8, and Fangraphs slots at No. 9. The big difference here is that FanGraphs ranked Joe Boyle the A's fourth overall prospect, while BA has him ninth, which is what got dropped White dropped by a spot.
Supplemental pick Gage Jump, a lefty that is also out of LSU, is the next draft prospect ranked by both, but they have him in wildly different spots. Baseball America was higher on him, slotting him No. 12 overall in the A's system, while FanGraphs has him at No. 28. FanGraphs believes that he is a straight relief prospect, while BA believes that risk is present as well given his "size and medical history." Gage is 6-foot and 197 pounds.
The most interesting omission from FanGraphs' list was Rodney Green, the Cal outfielder that the A's took in the fourth round. BA has him ranked No. 17. It's easy to see why he could be left off the list, given his 30.1% strikeout rate in college, but the A's felt he made progress as the season progressed. He'll certainly be a project, but his power and speed tools are undeniable.
The last draftee that FanGraphs has ranked is also the next on BA's list: Third rounderJosh Kuroda-Grauer. FG has him at No. 31, while BA has him slotted right behind Green at No. 17. Neither site necessarily sees him sticking at shortstop due to his arm strength, but he's a solid defender with good hands that can shift over to second if needed. Kuroda-Grauer is a contact bat without a ton of pop, but he has excellent bat-to-ball skills. A solid defender with a good hit tool and a touch of speed isn't a bad pick at all. He hit .428 with a .492 OBP this season with Rutgers.
That wraps up all of the latest draftees that were added to the A's prospect list, with the only real disagreement being on Rodney Green's ability moving forward. He's certainly going to be a name to watch out for once he begins playing games in the minors.