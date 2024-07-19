A's Drop 2025 Sacramento Schedule
The Oakland A's will be opening their 2025 season--their first of three in Sacramento--on the road for four in Seattle from March 27-30, then head straight "home" to play three games against the Chicago Cubs. Then back on the road to face the Colorado Rockies for three. Then back to Sacramento for six games in seven days.
If it sounds unnecessarily convoluted, it is. Here are some quick takeaways from the A's schedule release.
First off, the Cubs will be the first team to play the A's in Sacramento. They also won't return until the 2027 season. While each team plays one another each year, they alternate home and away series if it's a National League team playing the American League. That's why the Los Angeles Dodgers will be in Oakland next month, but not in Sacramento next year. They'll make their debut in 2026.
Of the 26 weeks in the A's season, they will have Thursdays off for ten of them, six of which will be in the middle of a homestand. The reason that's signifiant is that with the heat in Sacramento being a hot topic of late, this will allow those Monday through Wednesday games to be played in the evenings, avoiding some of the hotter parts of the day.
To that same point, it's a little befuddling that the A's will have four days off in the first four weeks of the season in April, when the temperature hasn't started to creep up just yet. Conversely, the team's longest homestand--nine games--is in July and will require at least three day games with the Giants and Blue Jays on Sundays, and the Braves in town Tuesday through Thursday.
The Boston Red Sox (September 8-10), New York Yankees (May 9-11), and Philadelphia Phillies (May 23-25), three big market teams, also appear to be avoiding the worst of the heat wave in Northern California.
Here is the full A's schedule for the 2025 season.