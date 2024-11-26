A's payroll reportedly expected around $100 million in 2025
For years, the Athletics have said that once they get the ballpark situation sorted out, they'll begin to spend money on payroll and improve the team. While the team's relocation to Las Vegas isn't a sure thing just yet, the team is expected to begin ramping up their spending this winter.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, "The (Sacramento) Athletics plan to spend money, increasing their payroll to about $100 million, keeping owners and the players association off their back with the revenue sharing money they receive."
Back in February after the A's had been phased back into revenue sharing after meeting their all important ballpark deadline, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle spoke with MLBPA chief Tony Clark. In his piece, Shea says that the union will be keeping an eye on how the A's operate.
"The union is closely monitoring how the A’s use their revenue-sharing checks after they were phased back into the program in the latest collective bargaining agreement. The A’s would have been disqualified from revenue sharing had they not met a Jan. 15 deadline to secure a “binding agreement” in Oakland or another city to construct a new MLB facility."
The following paragraph was what stood out however, and that could be what Nightengale is alluding to when he says that the A's are looking to increase payroll to keep the union off their back.
"Despite the lack of renderings and funding for Fisher’s stadium on the Las Vegas Strip, the union signed off on the A’s meeting the deadline -- all that was needed, apparently, was for them to show they had a stadium plan in place -- but could always come back and challenge the revenue-sharing stream if the A’s process continues to stall."
The A's are literally leaving Oakland to stay on revenue sharing, so you can bet that they're going to do everyting they can to stay in the good graces of the MLBPA. Aside from playing in a minor-league park for three-plus seasons, that is.
Last year the A's payroll was $63.4 million according to Spotrac, and their current projected payroll is at $35 million after the departures of some veteran guys. The highest payroll the A's have ever ran out there was in 2019 when it sat at $98 million, ranking No. 25 in Major League Baseball.
With the Athletics having a hard time convincing players to come join the team in Sacramento in the early going of the offseason, it could be a pretty big uphill climb to get all the way to $100 million this winter. Though, the easiest way for the club to add some money would be to take on some bad contracts, as long as they don't have to give up much in the way of future talent.
Two options that could be looked into are Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs, who is readily available, yet has an opt-out clause in his contract following the 2025 season. In all likelihood he'd only stick around for one year at $27.5 million, along with the $5 million buyout. He'd represent an upgrade for the A's and would make sense on a one-year deal to help inflate payroll, but again, not if the Cubs are also looking for anything resembling a haul in return.
The other potential target for the A's in veteran left-hander Jordan Montgomery of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's set to make $22.5 million in 2025 and then hit the free agent market following the year.
For the A's, this could be a nice bet to make. Both players could be valuable trade pieces at the deadline, which would help out their farm system, and if they decide to eat most of the money on the contracts, which is also in their best interest given the union's watchful glare, then they could keep the prospect cost to acquire them down while also keeping the return higher.
The Athletics don't necessarily have to grab those two players in particular, and in terms of building a team to win long-term, they may not be the best options, but they are available options this winter that fit a few different needs for the franchise. It would not be surprising if the A's bring in some big-name talent via trade this winter if for no other reason than to appease the MLBPA.
If the A's lose the ability to be on revenue sharing, that would put everything at risk for this franchise on the move.