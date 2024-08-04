Dave Roberts Talks About A's Relocation in Final Trip to Coliseum
California native Dave Roberts and his Los Angeles Dodgers are in Oakland, playing in what will likely be their final trip to the Coliseum, barring some kind of baseball miracle. The Oakland A's are planning to move to Sacramento for three or four years before making the trek to the Las Vegas desert. That's the plan, at least.
Before Sunday's series finale, Roberts was asked for his thoughts on his last visit to the Coliseum. "I guess for me, it's just bitter and sad. I wouldn't say it's even sweet, because it's just a great fan base. Being a West Coast guy, it's one of the best fan bases in baseball. It's certainly under-appreciated in baseball in general. But when you come here, man, there's a loyal fan base, and a lot of great moments in this ballpark."
Roberts also said that he's even going to be taking in the parts of the park that aren't as glamourous. "I'm taking it all in. Even the [visiting] clubhouse, and some of the scars. But the field is in great shape, and I'm really going to miss this place."
To commemorate this final trip to the Coliseum, Roberts said he may steal a pen from the manager's office as a keepsake.
After losing the first game of the series, the Dodgers beat the A's 10-0 on Saturday night, and then 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. The two wins from L.A. snap Oakland's five series unbeaten streak. The loss on Sunday was the fifth straight series finale that Oakland has lost, with all five coming after the break.
With the win, the Dodgers are 65-47 on the year, and hold a 4.5 game lead over the San Diego Padres. The Arizona Diamondbacks are also hanging around at five games back. L.A. expects to get a number of returning players added to their roster in the coming weeks.