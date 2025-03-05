How to Listen to A's Radio in Las Vegas
The Athletics recently announced that they have partnered with a radio station in Las Vegas, their potential new home, to broadcast all of their regular season, spring training, and potential playoff games.
Here is the full press release:
"The A’s announced today that fans in Las Vegas can now listen to all regular season, spring training, and any potential postseason games on the HD2 channel of iHeartMedia’s 95.5 KWNR FM The Bull.
"Longtime radio voice of the A’s, Ken Korach, will return for the 2025 season and will be joined by fellow returning radio voice Johnny Doskow, as well as Chris Caray. A’s games will also continue to air in Sacramento on iHeartMedia’s Talk 650 KSTE and in the Bay Area on iHeart Sports 960, which are also available on the iHeartRadio app.
"KWNR FM The Bull will carry all A’s Cast programming hosted by Chris Townsend, including A’s Cast Live which will run for two-and-a-half hours before every weeknight game.
"They will also carry thirty-minute pre-and postgame shows before and after every game, and A’s Talk after every postgame show. A’s fan favorite and scout Shooty Babitt, along with former big league infielder and West Sacramento native Steve Sax, will join Jessica Kleinschmidt on the broadcast team as contributors to the pre- and postgame shows.
"iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Las Vegas market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service – available across more than 500 platforms and over 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions and gaming consoles."
The A's are looking to begin getting a foothold in Las Vegas, where they plan to begin playing games in 2028, and they have announced two feelers for expectations when they arrive just this week. This radio deal is one, and the other was Monday's announcement that there will be an opportunity to secure a spot on the priority list for season tickets.
The team has said repeatedly that shovels are expected to be in the ground in Q2 of 2025, which would mean by the end of June. Until that happens, these announcements could be seen as feelers for A's ownership to test the level of enthusiasm there is in Vegas for their product, before committing over a billion dollars of their own money into a ballpark project.
That said, it would be tough to gauge enthusiasm for the ballpark three years before it opens.