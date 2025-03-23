Press Release: Sutter Health Park Unveils Exciting Upgrades
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – As Sutter Health Park prepares for a landmark season featuring both the Athletics and the Sacramento River Cats, the stadium has undergone major upgrades designed to enhance the fan experience, improve game-day technology, and provide robust player amenities.
Cutting-Edge Video Experience
Sutter Health Park is replacing their previous board with a state-of-the-art video experience featuring a 75’ x 32’ main display. Located in right-center field, the new board will have nearly twice the resolution, resulting in improved visibility for fans throughout the ballpark.
All displays will be powered by Ross XPression CMS, allowing for real-time graphics updates that seamlessly transition between the A’s and River Cats branding.
The system also integrates Ross Brushback, which is directly tied to MLB’s stats API, providing live pitch, hit, and runner data along with player statistics from both Major and Minor League appearances.
Other display improvements include:
- Instant Replays and Seamless Transitions – Faster transitions between video and graphics, making instant replays a reality.
- Dynamic Stadium Lighting Integration – Home runs and other key moments will trigger graphics across all displays.
- Expanded Video Board Mapping – Live video can now be featured across different zones of the main display.
- On-Screen Graphics Enhancements – Live feeds will include custom overlays, lower-third text, and interactive fan prompts.
Additional video enhancements include a ribbon board, a brand-new backstop LED display, and a full digital menu board program across all concession stands.
Field Enhancements
Sutter Health Park is implementing cutting-edge advancements to enhance the performance, sustainability, and playability of the ballpark’s natural grass playing surface.
The installation of AirPAT technology will optimize root zone oxygenation, improve moisture management, and regulate subsurface temperatures - ensuring a healthier, more resilient playing surface year-round.
These upgrades will not only enhance turf durability but also reduce reliance on chemical treatments, promoting environmentally responsible field management.
Additionally, the integration of drone monitoring, infrared scanning, and infield moisture sensors will provide real-time data on turf health, moisture levels, and nutrient distribution. This precision-driven approach, combined with an advanced fertilizer injection system, will create optimal growing conditions while minimizing water and resource usage.
Expanded Network Infrastructure and Stadium Technology
To support the increasing demands of modern game-day technology, Sutter Health Park has implemented major network upgrades, including:
- 125 HPE Networking Wireless Access Points – Delivering Wi-Fi7 coverage to indoor spaces and Wi-Fi6 coverage across the bowl, concourse, and outdoor spaces for seamless connectivity.
- New Datacenter – Featuring cutting-edge infrastructure to support game-day operations, video replay, and broadcast needs.
- 9,000 Strands of New Fiber Optics – Enabling high-speed data transfer for cameras, the scoreboard, and instant replay systems.
- 35,000 Feet (6.63 Miles) of Fiber – Installed throughout the park to enhance stadium-wide connectivity and support critical operations.
Upgraded Digital Displays and Audio Enhancements
Fans will experience a more immersive stadium atmosphere with:
- Digital Displays – Replacing outdated static signage with dynamic digital boards.
- Upgraded Audio System – Enhancing sound clarity and coverage throughout the ballpark for a richer game-day experience.
Clubhouse, Dugout, and Player Amenities
A state-of-the-art clubhouse will feature advanced training and recovery facilities, cutting-edge performance technologies, specialized equipment, and robust player amenities.
Notable features include a dedicated Player Training and Recovery Center equipped with two built-in Grimm hot and cold tubs, a cryo-chamber, an infrared sauna, a massage therapy room, a mental health and wellness space, and an on-site doctor’s office with X-ray capabilities, ensuring comprehensive care for athletes.
The renovation also features an Athletics’ hitting tunnel, a weight room for visiting MLB teams, coach locker rooms, and training room space, along with dedicated umpire rooms. A newly designed indoor-outdoor weight room features two large roll-up doors, allowing for open-air training and flexibility.
A modernized kitchen and dining facility, operated by Cooking on Wood, will offer nutritious meals and made-to-order favorites to fuel players throughout the season.
Additional enhancements include expanded dugouts designed to accommodate Major and Minor League home and visiting teams, as well as MLB broadcast needs, new bullpen restrooms for improved convenience, and a dedicated visiting team hitting tunnel.
Upgraded Premium Clubs and Seating
Fans looking for an elevated game-day experience will enjoy several new and , including:
- The Rooftop – Offering space for up to 130 guests, this new group hospitality space is situated in home run territory and features dedicated food and beverage service.
- Diamond View Dugout – Upgraded with new seating, in-seat service, and exclusive comfort essentials like blankets and cold towels.
- Jackson Rancheria Legacy Club and Sky River Casino Solon Club – Redesigned with premium seating, upgraded bars, action-station food preparation, and stylish communal tables.
- Gilt-Edge Club – An open-air hospitality space on the main concourse featuring new drink rails, barstool seating, high-powered ceiling fans, and modern furniture.
Concessions Upgrades
The ballpark will feature all-new Clover Sport POS systems and CRI digital menu boards across all concession stands and portable vendors, improving speed of service and mobile pickup ordering.
With these upgrades, Sutter Health Park is setting the stage for an unforgettable season, providing players with world-class amenities and offering fans an unparalleled game-day experience. These renovations ensure that Sutter Health Park continues to be a premier destination for baseball.