Proposed Design Twist Revealed for A’s Las Vegas Ballpark
There have been plenty of pitches made by the Athletics baseball team for what could ultimately end up going in the ballpark in Las Vegas when it's scheduled to open in 2028. The most notable, and perhaps the most off-the-wall proposal had been an art gallery featuring some local art along with pieces from John Fisher's personal collection.
If done properly, this could be a fun idea that features A's memorabilia from the past and is more of a trip down memory lane. The way it came off when it was pitched, however, was that the A's owner would be hanging some Picassos or Andy Warhol's "Triple Elvis" which is a completely different type of atmosphere.
There are a number of ballparks that have murals and game-used items hanging around the park, or even in a designated section of the park, and those spots are always pretty fun to gaze at and get a sense of a team throughout its history.
A's Floating Wedding Chapel Idea
Now the A's are thinking of something with a little more "Vegas flair." According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the club is pitching the idea of having a wedding chapel on site to fans in a survey they sent out to gauge the interest.
There have been clips on the internet of in-between inning ceremonies that have looked like a good time, but when people get married in Las Vegas at something like this, isn't it because it's cheap? One Elvis chapel in Sin City had packages starting at $199 and that included no guests or children.
For a ballpark that doesn't have a lot of room to work with, since it's supposed to be an intimate experience for the fans laid across a plot of nine acres, making room for something like a wedding chapel doesn't seem to make a ton of sense.
The focus, at least initially, should be on creating the best experience possible for the fans that will be flocking to the ballpark and hopefully turning into repeat customers, not the gimmicks that will bring in one-time visitors.
Then again, that's coming from someone that grew up going to games at the Oakland Coliseum, where the baseball game was the attraction. Across the water in San Francisco, they built an amusement park that also had baseball games that people would occasionally watch. That may be the direction of A's baseball in Las Vegas.
After the funeral in Oakland, you may soon be able to get married at the ballpark in Las Vegas.