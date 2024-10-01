Warriors' Steph Curry on A's Relocation
Golden State Warriors living legend Stephen Curry was in front of local reporters on Monday for media day, and with the Oakland A's having just played their final game at the Coliseum, as well as their last game with 'Oakland' across their chests, he was asked about the A's leaving The Town.
"I think overall, it's a sad situation. Sports franchises in any city are, to borrow a line from a good friend of mine, 'a sense of hope and inspiration for a community.'"
Sports are a way to bring the community together under a common cause, as Oakland has shown plenty over the past two years with the fan-led events that have received national attention. Oakland is a special place, and Curry also remembered his time playing at Oracle fondly.
"What Oakland has meant to me, to say the least, it's been huge. Just in the way I came up in this league, and being able to play in front of that fan base for those ten years. Knowing the history of the A's, the Raiders and the Warriors there, it sucks. But to your point, what me and Ayesha try and do within Oakland, it's a matter of supporting the community that supported us when we were comin' up and planting our flag there and make sure that we have a significant presence there."
The Warriors kick off their preseason schedule this Saturday at 4 p.m. against the Los Angeles Clippers in L.A. The Dubs will also be facing the Clippers in their home opener during the regular season on October 27 after games in Portland and Utah.
Many of the talking points that have been discussed of late have been about which baseball teams former A's fans may end up rooting for, if any, but there will be a swath of people that may dive a little deeper than usual into other sports, like basketball, though the Dubs also left Oakland not too long ago.