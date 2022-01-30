Freddie Freeman, Extensions, and Other Lingering Blue Jays Offseason Questions

In the days before the lockout, the Toronto Blue Jays answered some pressing winter questions. Would Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien be back? Nope. Will José Berríos be in Toronto for a very long time? Yup. Will he be alone atop the rotation next year? See: Kevin Gausman.

But, several key questions went unanswered before the day baseball transactions were replaced with labor issues atop the headlines. When the MLB lockout eventually subsides, the Jays still have queries to address:

1. A Freddie Freeman Fit

In any other offseason, this saga would already be over. But with a lockout holding back a decision, Freddie Freeman's affiliation with the Blue Jays continues to churn and bubble. In a recent piece for The Athletic, MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal added fuel to the first base fire:

"The Blue Jays, even with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first, also are thought to be a possibility for Freeman, whose parents were born in Canada," Rosenthal wrote.

Rosenthal also mentioned the Braves, Yankees, and Dodgers as linked Freeman destinations—three places with significant financial resources and a more natural fit for the lefty. We've covered how Freeman would fit onto the Blue Jays in more detail already, and the difficulty of the union remains true.

Every indication from Toronto's management, coaching staff, and from Guerrero himself is that Toronto already has a permanent fixture at first base. Adding Freeman into that mix seems unlikely.

2. A Third Base Hole

It might not be the first move made by the Jays when transactions resume, but a deal will soon be made to bring in an infielder. Toronto's decision-makers admitted everyday third base was likely asking too much of Cavan Biggio in 2021, so a new man will enter camp earmarked for the role in 2022. Biggio and Santiago Espinal can move around, filling depth roles and manning second base, but 3B is a clear spot for Blue Jay improvement.

Josh Harrison has been a name floated, including by Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith, and represents the type of top name available after guys like Kris Bryant and Trevor Story fall off the board. If there's a creative move to come from the Jays when the lockout lifts, however, it is filling this hole via trade (Matt Chapman, Mike Moustakas, José Ramírez?).

3. A Nate Pearson Decision

This is one that doesn't need a true answer before games start to mean something. The Jays can enter Spring Training with their current plan, to stretch Pearson out into a nondescript "multi-inning role," but eventually a decision is needed.

The options are pretty clear: Rotation, bullpen, or Buffalo.

There's a case to be made for all three, but if Ross Stripling or a newly acquired starter fills a rotation spot, the decision starts to make itself. Pearson has proven he is better than Triple-A (3.88 ERA and 10.8 K/9 at the level), and he'll need to be challenged in the big leagues in some capacity. A full-time bullpen role seems unlikely—a white flag with no reason to waive yet—but some combination of all three designations seems like the most obvious fit.

There's a tactful nuance that blends all the options—an optionable, four-inning, Tampa Bay Rays-inspired opener role in the mold of Luis Patiño and Shane McClanahan. Patiño started 15 games last year but pitched over five innings just six times. It will take some creative rotation scheduling, but a similar tactic could be the perfect insulated step forward in Pearson's development.

4. An Extension Dilemma

Extension talk around the Blue Jays centers, naturally, around two cornerstone players in Bo Bichette and Vlad Guerrero Jr. Locking the two stars up before they approach free agency is an increasing concern for the organization, but a pair of other extension decisions will be forced upon the Jays even sooner.

Guerrero and Bichette can reach the open market in 2026, but corner outfielders Teoscar Hernández and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are due for free agency after the 2023 season (along with Hyun Jin Ryu and Randal Grichuk). Even with money coming off the books, the Jays have to begin juggling the futures of their current offensive core. Who will be in Toronto long-term and, inevitably, who won't be.

While the franchise icons Guerrero and Bichette may be the top priorities, the outfielders are soon front-burner issues. The Blue Jays have already had contract discussions with Hernández, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, and locking in cost certainty for one or both of the OF (or knowing they'll be walking) will directly inform talks and contract structures for Bichette and Guerrero. Any new extension this offseason (on top of José Berríos') will give insight into what Toronto's long-term core truly will be.

You can ignore all the preceding questions before this gets answered—this one takes priority.

Major League Baseball and the Players' Union have met a few times in recent weeks, trading proposals, but significant progress towards a new Collective Bargaining Agreement has yet to be made. Toronto's union representative Ross Stripling told Sportsnet recently the players want to start on time but are "at the precipice where it's like, OK, we are likely to miss games."

The Blue Jays Spring Training opener is scheduled for February 26th, less than a month away, and Opening Day is March 31st. Things can move fast, but the reality of delayed games and changing schedules nears.

