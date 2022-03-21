'All Gas, No Brakes' for Manoah in Second Year With Blue Jays

Lakeland, Fla. — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was rocking his high socks when he walked onto the field for batting practice Monday, which is apparently a good sign.

If the pants are baggy and the socks are low, Montoyo said, he’s in a bad mood.

“That’s the joke around,” the 56-year-old quipped.

One of baseball’s more easy-going skippers, Montoyo was exceedingly comfortable before this spring training bout against the Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium. It all made sense, since 24-year-old hurler Alek Manoah was set for his first pre-season outing of the year.

“He’s a Vladdy [Guerrero Jr.], he’s a Bo [Bichette],” Montoyo said of Manoah. “He looks like he’s been here for 10 years. He’s relaxed and he believes in himself.”

Montoyo suggested Manoah’s dominance in his rookie season has allowed for the club to take a less hands-on approach during this spring build-up. But the big righty isn’t any less motivated than last time around, even with a guaranteed rotation spot.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot more to prove this year,” Manoah said. “So [my] mindset’s gonna stay the same. All gas, no brakes.”

Manoah didn’t have time to settle in, as Detroit leadoff man Akil Badoo laced a triple down the right-field line on the first pitch of the inning. Manoah flew open a bit and his four-seamer sailed arm-side, a habit he's consciously trying to limit.

Though the slider was in midseason form, the fastball got teed up, as Manoah allowed what would’ve been another triple down the line if not for a great relay toss by second baseman Santiago Espinal.

“I was trying to locate [the four-seamer] instead of staying free and easy and just letting it eat,” Manoah said of his fastball trouble. “That’s another thing, just staying calm, staying composed, and trusting the mechanics.”

Manoah got the heater as high as 96 mph in his two innings of work, finishing with one earned run on two hits and adding a walk and a strikeout.

After his two-run homer Sunday, Alejandro Kirk was behind the dish for Manoah's star. Kirk’s bat often leads the way, but the 23-year-old—who jumped from A-ball to the majors just two seasons ago—has recently made a point of emphasizing defensive work.

“The main thing I was working on was blocking—one leg, two leg, angles,” the catcher said through an interpreter Sunday. “I put a lot of effort in the offseason on just making sure that I blocked the ball.”

It appears Kirk also worked on his footwork on throws to second, as he gunned down a would-be stealer on a very close play at second base. He threw out just six of 32 runners last season, so any gains in that area would significantly boost his value behind the plate.

As a veteran of the sport, Montoyo understands catchers need especially long to develop at their position, though he still commended how well Kirk has handled the team's pitching staff so far.

“He caught the Cy Young last year. That's pretty good,” Montoyo said. “Nobody talks about that.”

When healthy, Kirk was indeed AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray’s battery-mate. Still, Montoyo said any notion of a ‘personal catcher’ situation between Manoah and Kirk will be re-evaluated closer to the season.

Other Game Notes

First baseman Greg Bird added two more hits on Monday, continuing his strong start to the spring. There’s a chance Bird can crack the squad as a DH-1B hybrid, and he’ll continue to get playing time, Montoyo said, as he fights for that spot.

Nate Pearson hit 99 mph with the heater, and dealt with his offspeed stuff. You can read more about Pearson's outing here.

Montoyo said Yusei Kikuchi will make his spring debut Tuesday versus the Yankees, then José Berríos will go Wednesday. Hyun Jin Ryu is in town but doesn’t yet have a scheduled start day.