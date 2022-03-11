Toronto Blue Jays Release Updated 2022 Spring Training Schedule

Major league spring training has begun.

Players on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster will arrive at Toronto's player development complex and spring home in Dunedin, Florida this weekend as they prepare for the delayed 2022 season.

While the MLB lockout pushed opening day back a week, it won't cost baseball fans any regular season games. Instead, a shortened spring training schedule will help get us to opening day sooner and fit 162 in this summer. So, the 2022 spring training schedules and opponents for the Florida-based teams, including the Jays, have been adjusted. The format will mirror the 2021 COVID-safe spring training that slotted Florida teams into local bubbles for easier and shorter travel.

Here is Toronto's updated 2022 spring training schedule, beginning on March 18th:

Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays' spring training schedule contains 17 games and will take place from March 18th to April 5th, until the team leaves for Canada ahead of opening day. Located just northwest of Tampa Bay, the Jays are grouped in with the 'Tampa bubble' for 2022 Grape Fruit League action, joining the Philadelphia Phillies based in Clearwater and the New York Yankees out of Tampa. Toronto will also play games against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers, and Baltimore Orioles.

Toronto's regular season slate is set to begin at home on April 8, when Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers come to town for the home opener. Find Toronto's complete regular season and spring training schedule here.

While the Blue Jays prepare for spring training and the 2022 season, there is still significant roster work to be done. Teams were unable to trade or sign free agents during the 99-day MLB lockout, meaning half of an offseason's worth of moves still need to be made.

Earlier this week, we took a look at Toronto's biggest needs and some potential free agent fits for the Blue Jays coming out of the lockout.