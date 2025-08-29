Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette Will Need Strong Finish To Receive $200 Million Contract
As the Toronto Blue Jays get set for a massive series coming up over the weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers, the team was able to have a thrilling series win over the Minnesota Twins.
Even though the Twins aren’t considered tough competition after the trade deadline, they did give the Blue Jays a run for their money to start the week. Thanks to a thrilling 9-8 victory in the finale, Toronto was able to avoid what would have been a very disappointing series loss.
With every game being important with two teams chasing them in the American League East, the Blue Jays are hoping to finish the season strong and make the playoffs as the division winner.
Fortunately, Toronto has been led by one of the best offenses in the league this year. This is a unit that has seen some of their top players put together strong campaigns, but also has some new faces performing well.
However, the bounce-back season from one of their All-Stars has arguably been the difference-maker. Furthermore, some tough decisions will need to be made regarding his future.
Thomas Harrigan of MLB recently wrote about the final stretch of the season for Bo Bichette being important if he wants to receive offers north of $200 million this winter.
Will Bichette Receive a Monster Deal?
It has certainly been a fantastic season for the slugging shortstop, and he has positioned himself to be one of the top free agents available this winter. Fortunately for Bichette, after the down campaign in 2024, he has been able to bounce back with a healthy year in 2025.
So far, he has slashed .307/.350/.470 with 16 home runs and 86 RBI in 131 games played. It has been a night-and-day difference after he barely hit over the Mendoza line in 2024 and totaled just four home runs.
The timing is certainly good for him to be hitting free agency with his strong season, and at just 28 years old, he is going to be poised for a big deal. After seeing the contract that Willy Adames received from the San Francisco Giants last year, it’s fair to believe that Bichette can be in that same range.
However, to accomplish that, he will need to have a strong final month of the campaign and perform well in the playoffs for Toronto. Regardless, teams shouldn't be worried about the bad year in 2024, with that seemingly being all injury-related.