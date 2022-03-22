Report: Blue Jays Interested In Free Agent OF Brett Gardner

It might be hard to picture Brett Gardner in anything other than pinstripes.

The 38-year-old outfielder has played each of his 14 major-league seasons in the Bronx. But, sitting in free agency with days before the 2022 season, Gardner has received interest from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Newsday’s Erik Boland.

While a return to the Yankees still seems likely, Gardner would bring a needed lefty bat and speed to Toronto’s bench. With Cavan Biggio currently slated as the Jays’ only regular lefty, Gardner, a career .763 OPS hitter against righties, could provide extra depth to a crowded Toronto outfield.

With -2 outs above average playing center and left field last year, Gardner’s biggest value comes in speed and plate discipline. The lefty stole four bases last season, but has well above average sprint speed, and hasn’t posted an OBP below .325 since his rookie season.

The Yankees also have needs in the outfield, with Aaron Hicks slated to start in center coming off an injury-ended 2021. Boland noted that Gardner could be waiting to see if the Yankees will make him an offer. The veteran has signed new contracts with the Yankees each of the last three offseasons.

