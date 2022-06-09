Report: Blue Jays Calling Up Top Prospect Gabriel Moreno

His time has come.

Blue Jays top prospect Gabriel Moreno will make his MLB debut this weekend, per MLB.com's Keegan Matheson. The touted young catcher will be active at some point during Toronto's weekend series in Detroit, making his first splash in the big leagues.

Moreno has been Toronto's top prospect for almost a year and recently ranked as the No. 4 prospect in all of baseball on MLB Pipeline and Baseball America's updated industry rankings. With Danny Jansen sidelined due to a recent finger fracture, Moreno will be slated to catch alongside Alejandro Kirk for the Jays.

“Gabriel has been awesome,” Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins told media, including Matheson, earlier this week. “He’s continued to improve. He’s in a really good spot and he’s very much in the mix for us.”

In 35 games with Triple A Buffalo this season, the 22-year-old has hit .323 with a .377 on-base percentage. While the traditional power numbers have lagged behind, Moreno's batted ball skills remain elite and defensive improvements ultimately earned him MLB consideration.

Moreno surged up prospect rankings last year with a dominant effort in Double A before missing time with a hand injury. While visa issues held him out of MLB spring training this season, he's been pushing the big leagues all year.

“When you get that call, enjoy it," Atlanta Braves outfield Ronald Acuña told Moreno in the offseason. "Enjoy the moment, it’s something you’ve worked your whole life for.”

While Moreno may not be active during Friday's game against the Tigers, he will make his debut at some point this weekend, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi reported. Zack Collins and Alejandro Kirk currently remain on Toronto's 26-man roster as the only options behind the plate, though a corresponding move must be made to activate Moreno.