Blue Jays Catcher Moves on to Division Rival After Being Waived Earlier This Week
The Toronto Blue Jays are in an exceptional position heading into the latter portion of the 2025 MLB season. With a 68-48 record to their name, they stand clear at the top of the American League East by four games over the Boston Red Sox, and six and a half games clear of the New York Yankees, who only a few months ago were at the top themselves.
A hot streak for the Canadian-based squad has kept them in the race for the Postseason, and this has been heavily impacted by the depth of their roster. With injuries having piled up at various points for the Blue Jays, they have had to rely on many of their backup options for a few weeks at a time to facilitate production on the mound, in the field, and at the plate.
One of the more notable depth pieces for Toronto was Ali Sánchez, who took over at a few points throughout the year due to setbacks at the catcher position. While he was a tad inconsistent at the plate, he was pretty exceptional behind the dish. Unfortunately, he was waived with the lineup shifting around once again, and now, he has signed to the Major League squad of a division rival.
Where Will Ali Sánchez Be Heading in the Coming Days?
According to a report from the Toronto Blue Jays' official account, Sánchez has been claimed off waivers by the Red Sox. Additionally, Chris Cotillo of MassLive reports that the plan is for Boston to have him on the Major League roster, as the veteran is out of minor league options.
This is a decently tough loss for Toronto, which likely would have liked to get the catcher back in their minor league system in the event of any further injuries to their roster. Unfortunately, they will lose out on him, as he heads to the team that is narrowing the gap behind them in the division standings.
Sánchez has been decently reliable in 2025, slashing .238/.238/.333 with five hits, two runs, seven total bases and five strikeouts. His defense has been his shining point; however, with a 1.90-second pop time according to Baseball Savant, and two blocks above average in only eight games played.
The Red Sox have had a struggling Connor Wong on the roster for a decent while now, as well as standout Carlos Narváez, who has suffered a knee injury recently of unknown severity. So one way or another, they will benefit from having an additional backstop in the room.