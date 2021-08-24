Vaccine Policy Presents Path To Lifting Rogers Centre Crowd Capacity

Since the Blue Jays returned to Canada, Rogers Centre has been loud — a nine-run running, walk-off homers, and George Springer's three-run blast. But in Toronto's final 12 home games this year, it may get louder.

Ontario's top public health official, Dr. Kieran Moore, would support lifting capacity limits in some places with mandatory vaccination requirements, CP24's Chris Fox reported.

“I would think that the government should assess that if everyone in that environment is immunized then that's a very low-risk event,” Moore said, per CP24. “So I would hope that the government will make a decision to enable them to move forward even if we have other restrictions in place.”

In the last week, the Blue Jays followed Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (representing the Maple Leafs, Marlies, Raptors, and TFC), announcing the requirement of proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for all fans and staff to attend games. The Blue Jays' new requirements at Rogers Centre will begin starting on September 13th and will cover the team's final 12 regular-season home games of 2021.

With a current stadium limit of 15,000, the Toronto Sun's Rob Longley reported that the Blue Jays hope capacity increases will come sooner rather than later, following the new COVID-19 vaccine and test policy.

“I would hope that we’re able to increase capacity as soon as it’s safe to do so,” Anuk Karunaratne, Blue Jays VP of business operations, said, per Longley.

A decision to increase sporting event or gathering capacity limits for locations with vaccine policies would still have to come from the government, Moore told reporters, but the health official gave hope for a larger Rogers Centre crowd this season.

“I do think the government will look very favorably on [proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirements] and not hold them back in any restriction," Moore said.

H/T Chris Fox, CP24 and Rob Longley, Toronto Sun