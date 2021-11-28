Report: Blue Jays a 'Finalist' For Free Agent Kevin Gausman

The Toronto Blue Jays are taking another run at Kevin Gausman.

After missing out on Gausman before last offseason, the Jays are "one finalist" for the free agent right-hander this winter, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Gausman is nearing a free agent decision, per reports, with other known interested teams including the New York Mets.

The Blue Jays offered the righty a multi-year deal early last offseason before he accepted San Francisco's qualifying offer, and entered this offseason with interest in Gausman once again, per a team source.

Alongside Max Scherzer, Robbie Ray, Clayton Kershaw, and others, Gausman is one of the top free agent starting pitchers available. The 30-year-old pitched 192 innings in 2021, posting a 2.81 ERA, 3.0 FIP, and striking out over 10.5 batters per nine.

After a dominant first half where Gausman posted a 1.73 ERA and .820 WHIP, the righty slipped back in the second half with a 4.42 ERA and 1.371 WHIP. Baseball Reference's projections slot Gausman to register a 3.54 ERA and 1.155 WHIP in 168 innings in 2022.

Gausman turns 31 in January, and with multiple interested parties and a strong walk year industry experts expect him to earn at least a four- or five-year deal in free agency. Toronto hasn't signed a free agent starting pitcher to a five-year deal since A.J. Burnett inked a $55 million contract in 2006.

Adding Gausman atop a rotation that includes José Berríos, Alek Manoah, and Hyun Jin Ryu would immediately position the group as one of the top rotations in the American League. Toronto would still likely need at least one more pitching addition, with GM Ross Atkins admitting the Jays would add two starters 'in an ideal world' earlier this month.