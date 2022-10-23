Toronto Blue Jays Injuries

The Toronto Blue Jays were eliminated from the 2022 MLB playoffs on October 8, when the Seattle Mariners pulled off a historic 10-9 comeback victory.

Here are the Blue Jays injuries worth monitoring as we head into the offseason.

Blue Jays injuries (2022 offseason)

The following Blue Jays injuries will be updated throughout the offseason.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. undergoes wrist surgery

Expected To Return: 2023 Spring Training

Gurriel underwent successful surgery on October 20 to address a left wrist issue that bothered him during the season. The 29-year-old is expected to be ready for spring training.

The left fielder was also nagged by a hamstring injury during the season, but, given Gurriel’s 2022 slash line, it appears the wrist ailment impacted some of his power numbers. While Gurriel batted .291 with a .343 OBP, his slugging percentage dropped to a career-low .400, and he hit just five home runs in 121 games.

George Springer treated for concussion, shoulder sprain; awaiting decision on elbow surgery

Expected To Return: 2023 Spring Training

Springer suffered a concussion and a shoulder sprain during a game-altering collision with shortstop Bo Bichette in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Blue Jays center fielder was carted off the field in that contest and later diagnosed with a concussion and a shoulder sprain. He remained in Toronto for a few days after that game while his concussion symptoms subsided.

Springer also battled through bone spurs in right elbow for the entire second half of the 2022 season. The 33-year-old wore a bulky brace on his right arm and would wince in pain during certain movements, including check swings. It’s still to be determined whether Springer will undergo surgery to remove the bone spurs.

Hyun Jin Ryu recovering from Tommy John Surgery

Expected To Return: After 2023 All-Star Break

On June 18, Ryu underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow. The standard recovery time for such a procedure is 12 to 18 months. General manager Ross Atkins said Ryu could return as early as the halfway point of 2023, but the left-hander’s recovery will “more realistically” mean he returns in July or August.

Ryu is a free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 season.