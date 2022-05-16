Blue Jays Injury Round-up: Mayza, Pearson, Saucedo

The Blue Jays had plenty going on before Monday’s game versus the Mariners, including some injury updates on a few key bullpen pieces.

Left-handed reliever Tim Mayza was placed on the 15-day injured list with left forearm inflammation. Mayza complained about some pain after his outing on May 14, and will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

The 30-year-old did a minimum stint on the 10-day IL last season with elbow inflammation, and the Blue Jays are hoping he’ll back after 15 days, though there’s still more evaluation to do before determining a timeline.

The injury to Mayza bumps some guys up the Blue Jays bullpen pecking order. Yimi García should now get more leverage spots, especially in the eighth inning, and lefties Ryan Borucki and Andrew Vasquez—who was re-called from Triple A Buffalo—should get more looks in matchup-based spots.

Nate Pearson, who’s recovering from a bout with mononucleosis, is continuing his throwing progression at the Blue Jays’ player development complex in Dunedin, Fla. He will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, then is expected to toss at least one live batting practice in Dunedin before the club considers a rehab assignment.

Left-hander Tayler Saucedo, who’s been on the 10-day IL with a hip injury since April 29, played light catch Monday, but is still a ways away from returning.

In non-related injury news, catcher Tyler Heineman was claimed off outright waivers by the Pirates. He’d been optioned to Triple A on May 14, then ultimately waived outright to clear a 40-man spot.

With Danny Jansen’s return, Toronto’s catching depth looks a lot better, but an injury to Zack Collins or Alejandro Kirk could make Heineman’s departure significant. The Jays currently have minor-league veteran Kellin Deglan, Stevie Berman, and top prospect Gabriel Moreno as the catching trio in Buffalo, though only Moreno is on the 40-man.