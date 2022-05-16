Skip to main content
Blue Jays Injury Round-up: Mayza, Pearson, Saucedo

Blue Jays Injury Round-up: Mayza, Pearson, Saucedo

Toronto placed lefty Tim Mayza on the injured list, along with several other moves.

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto placed lefty Tim Mayza on the injured list, along with several other moves.

The Blue Jays had plenty going on before Monday’s game versus the Mariners, including some injury updates on a few key bullpen pieces.

Left-handed reliever Tim Mayza was placed on the 15-day injured list with left forearm inflammation. Mayza complained about some pain after his outing on May 14, and will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

The 30-year-old did a minimum stint on the 10-day IL last season with elbow inflammation, and the Blue Jays are hoping he’ll back after 15 days, though there’s still more evaluation to do before determining a timeline.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The injury to Mayza bumps some guys up the Blue Jays bullpen pecking order. Yimi García should now get more leverage spots, especially in the eighth inning, and lefties Ryan Borucki and Andrew Vasquez—who was re-called from Triple A Buffalo—should get more looks in matchup-based spots.

Nate Pearson, who’s recovering from a bout with mononucleosis, is continuing his throwing progression at the Blue Jays’ player development complex in Dunedin, Fla. He will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, then is expected to toss at least one live batting practice in Dunedin before the club considers a rehab assignment.

Left-hander Tayler Saucedo, who’s been on the 10-day IL with a hip injury since April 29, played light catch Monday, but is still a ways away from returning.

In non-related injury news, catcher Tyler Heineman was claimed off outright waivers by the Pirates. He’d been optioned to Triple A on May 14, then ultimately waived outright to clear a 40-man spot.

With Danny Jansen’s return, Toronto’s catching depth looks a lot better, but an injury to Zack Collins or Alejandro Kirk could make Heineman’s departure significant. The Jays currently have minor-league veteran Kellin Deglan, Stevie Berman, and top prospect Gabriel Moreno as the catching trio in Buffalo, though only Moreno is on the 40-man. 

USATSI_18272857_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Injury Round-up: Mayza, Pearson, Saucedo

By Ethan Diamandas27 seconds ago
USATSI_18118941_168390270_lowres
News

Mariners' Robbie Ray Doesn't Travel to Toronto for Series Against Blue Jays

By Mitch Bannon9 minutes ago
USATSI_18192260_168390270_lowres
News

Mariners Place 1 Player on Restricted List for Blue Jays Series

By Ethan Diamandas3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 12.34.30 PM
Analysis

'Not Fair To Hitters': Breaking Down Ricky Tiedemann’s Hot Start and Promotion

By Mitch Bannon3 hours ago
USATSI_18272850_168390270_lowres
News

3 Takeaways from Blue Jays' Series Loss vs. Rays

By Ethan Diamandas7 hours ago
USATSI_18240786_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays' Springer Returns to Lineup as DH

By Ethan DiamandasMay 15, 2022
USATSI_18180740_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays' Springer Leaves Game with Ankle Sprain

By Ethan DiamandasMay 13, 2022
USATSI_16771623_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Brett Gardner Turned Down Contract Offer From Blue Jays

By Ethan DiamandasMay 13, 2022