Blue Jays Making Steady Climb in MLB Farm System Rankings From Near Bottom
Over the last few years, the Toronto Blue Jays have consistently had one of the lowest-ranked farm systems in baseball, whether it be because of injuries or highly touted prospects falling short of expectations.
But, that no longer looks to be the case, with the Blue Jays’ system being on the rise during the 2025 midseason update for the farm system rankings done by Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com.
Toronto has made one of the biggest leaps in the league, going from No. 27 in the preseason to No. 20 currently. It is the highest they have been ranked in years, with their previous high out of the last four editions being No. 24 during the 2024 preseason and midseason updates.
What has led to such a leap in the rankings? The Blue Jays have found a lot of help on the mound, overcoming what was considered a weakness just a year ago and turning it into a strength.
“After multiple pitching injuries last year, the Blue Jays have turned a weakness on the mound into a strength with impressive years from Yesavage, Johnny King and Top 30 newcomer Gage Stanifer,” they wrote at MLB.com.
Blue Jays Farm System Is on the Rise
The emergence of Stanifer likely mada it a little easier for the team to part ways with Khal Stephen and Kendry Rojas ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Stephen was dealt straight up for Shane Bieber in a deal with the Cleveland Guardians and Rojas was part of the package to bring Louis Varland and Ty France over from the Minnesota Twins.
Despite trading away two fast-rising pitchers and Alan Roden, the system has plenty of talent remaining. The seven-spot jump is one of the biggest in baseball and buoying that is some elite prospects at the top of the system.
The Blue Jays currently have three prospects ranked inside the top 100 in baseball: right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage, a first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft who is ranked No. 26. 2025 first-round pick, shortstop JoJo Parker, is No. 41. 2023 first-round pick, shortstop Arjun Nimmala, is No. 51.
Yesavage has a chance to make his MLB debut later this season as a potential option to help the team in the bullpen. He is tearing it up in the minor leagues, and a strong argument could be made that he is one of the organization’s best pitchers right now.
Some of those young pitchers could start to be relied upon in the very near future with openings in the Major League rotation popping up.