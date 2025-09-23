Blue Jays Pitcher Named Team's Top Minor League Player This Year by Baseball America
The Toronto Blue Jays are in an exceptional position heading into the 2025 MLB postseason and beyond, with a strong roster at the Major League level, and also some very positive developments from their farm system as well.
One of the most notable has been pitcher Trey Yesavage, the team's No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
He put together an absolutely outstanding 2025 campaign, showcasing his skillset after being selected in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft. His talent was on display throughout the entire year, and it got him all the way to a MLB debut by the end of the season, which just shows how prepared he was to make a push for a roster spot quickly.
Now, he has a few starts of his own in the MLB and has managed to rise from Single-A to the Major Leagues in one full season. This is immensely impressive, and something that is not exactly seen quite often.
Factor in that he made four or more starts at each level along the way, so it was not an immediate promotion through any of the affiliate teams.
Baseball America recently released their top minor league player for each team. Yesavage was named the top minor league player of the year for the Blue Jays.
What Did Baseball America Have to Say About His Season?
Following the announcement, Shi Davidi of Baseball America (subscription required) put together an article going over Yesavage's season and why he was selected. Here are a few small components of the piece:
"He completed 98 innings over 25 outings for Low-A Dunedin, High-A Vancouver, Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo. His 160 strikeouts rank seventh-most among minor league pitchers. He allowed 54 hits and 41 walks."
"The effectiveness of Yesavage’s imposing fastball/splitter/slider mix coming out of a uniquely high release point—plus his growth along the way—essentially made it impossible for the Blue Jays not to promote him."
This is certainly true, and that isn't even factoring in his age. At just 21 years old, he has a ton of time to build his skillset and continue to adjust to the MLB level over time. His pitching has been very high quality throughout the entire year, and now he will possibly have the opportunity to pitch in the postseason for the first time.
It's been a great season for the young talent, and now he looks to the future to push himself even further.