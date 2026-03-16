Former Second-Round Pick Turning Heads at Blue Jays Spring Training

The Toronto Blue Jays have a stacked roster from both sides of the baseball. With the offense not having too much turnover and the starting rotation adding a big free agent in Dylan Cease, the Blue Jays will remain threats in the American League East until proven otherwise by their competitors.

But just because the roster is stacked at the major league level doesn't mean that Toronto doesn't have prospects coming through the system ready to make their mark. In fact, one former top draftee for the Blue Jays has made his impact felt mostly, earning him a standout on MLB.com.

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Blue Jays Infield Prospect Turning Heads

A Toronto Blue Jays hat sits in the dugout. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays might not have the best farm system in all of Major League Baseball, but they do have players in the organization who can help at the professional level sooner rather than later. Many know Trey Yesavage, but everyone should learn and remember the name Josh Kasevich

Kasevich was selected by MLB.com as the one player from the Blue Jays who has made the biggest impression this spring training. Toronto's No. 13-ranked prospect has had himself a spring to remember, and it could be enough to earn him a nod on the bench for opening day.

"He’s showing more offensive upside in camp than many expected, though, and has positioned himself to take a run at a roster spot early this season," wrote MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

So far this spring, Kasevich has hit .300 at the plate with one home run, four RBIs, and an OPS of .830. Having the ability to play both shortstop and third base will complement the Blue Jays well on the MLB roster, given Bo Bichette's departure and other moving pieces that might not stick on the infield.

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Kasevich (86) throws the ball to first base. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

One factor that might hold Kasevich from making the roster on day one is that he didn't have the best season once he reached the Triple-A level. He did climb several ranks in 2025, but hit .173 in 98 at-bats with the Buffalo Bisons.

Surely this spring helps his case, especially facing a mixture of both MLB and minor league pitching. He's currently not projected to make the opening day roster, according to FanGraphs, but could be the player who jumps into the mix first when the Blue Jays need him most.

He might be turning heads this spring, but he needs to show he can do that in Triple-A before taking a bench role from an established player in Toronto.