Blue Jays Pit Rookie Trey Yesavage against Yankees Ace in ALDS Game 2
Playoff baseball returned to the Rogers Centre on Saturday, and the Toronto Blue Jays ushered in one of their best postseason performances in years.
The Blue Jays beat up on the New York Yankees, 10-1, in their 2025 postseason debut to take a 1-0 lead in the American League Division Series. Starting pitcher Kevin Gausman was excellent, but Toronto provided the pitching staff so much offense that it really didn’t matter who the starter was.
Now, with Game 2 on Sunday, the Yankees are desperate to make sure the series is even when the two teams go to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. Toronto wants a 2-0 series lead and, if the Blue Jays make it happen, it will take a rookie starter making his postseason debut to help them do it.
Here is a preview of Sunday’s game.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Preview
Game Day: Sunday, Oct. 5
Game Time: 4:08 p.m. ET
Watch: FS1/FOX Deportes (national broadcast)
Listen: Sportsnet/SN590, SN APP (Blue Jays)
Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto
Sunday’s Probable Pitchers
Blue Jays: RHP Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21)
Yesavage’s is one of the most impressive in recent baseball history. Toronto’s first-round pick a year ago did not pitch professionally last season. He started this season at Class A Dunedin and then rapidly pitched through High-A Vancouver, Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo before Toronto selected his contract on Sept. 15. Toronto flirted with putting him in the bullpen. But he started all three of his MLB appearances and claimed his first win on Sept. 27 against Tampa Bay, as he threw five scoreless innings, giving up five hits and two walks against five strikeouts.
Naturally, this his postseason debut. He’ll face a potent Yankees lineup that has not faced him in person and is smarting from their awful Game 1 at the plate.
Yankees: LHP Max Fried (0-0, 0.00 in postseason)
Fried was impressive in his AL wild card game start against the Boston Red Sox. He threw 6.1 innings, giving up four hits and no runs in a no-decision. He struck out six and walked three. He has been New York’s best pitcher all season and should be a Cy Young finalist after he wet 19-5 with a 2.86 ERA in 32 starts, with 189 strikeouts and 51 walks in 195.1 innings.
Unlike Yesavage, the postseason is nothing new to Fried. He went to the playoffs seven straight seasons as part of Atlanta’s pitching staff and won a World Series ring in 2021. Sunday will be his 14th postseason start. He is 2-5 with a 4.66 ERA in 21 total postseason games. He has 72 strikeouts in 73.1 innings.
American League Division Series
(best-of-5)
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Game 1: Toronto 10, New York 1 (Blue Jays lead series, 1-0)
Game 2: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays, 4:08 PM ET Sunday, FS1/FOX Deportes
Game 3: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees, 8:08 PM ET Tuesday, FS1/FOX Deportes
Game 4: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees, 7:08 PM ET Wednesday, FS1/FOX Deportes (if necessary)
Game 5: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays, 8:08 PM ET Friday, FOX/FOX Deportes (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.