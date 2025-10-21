Blue Jays Star Gives Update Regarding His Injury Status for World Series
As if things could possibly get even better for the Toronto Blue Jays and their fans, a huge piece of good injury news surfaced late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
After George Springer's three-run home run and the pitching staff's gutsy effort sent the Blue Jays to their first World Series since 1993, shortstop Bo Bichette told MLB Network's Jon Morosi that he will be good to go for the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Yeah, I'll be ready," he kept it simple in telling Morosi. "I'm good."
Bichette has not played since sustaining a knee injury during an early September game against the New York Yankees, and his impending return to Toronto's lineup will provide both an emotional and physical boost.
Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. both joined the Blue Jays' MLB roster as top prospects during the 2019 season. Their arrivals marked the start of a new era of Toronto baseball and created a sense of hope that a moment like the one experienced Monday night was right around the corner.
It maybe took longer than the two would have liked, though. Bichette's name emerged on the trade deadline market before the Blue Jays found a rhythm this summer, and he is set to be a free agent this winter. Guerrero would have been as well had he and the team not come to terms on a massive contract extension prior to the start of the year.
But now Toronto is here, and both of the foundational top prospects of this core will share the diamond as they look to slay Goliath; a Dodgers behemoth that has only lost one game in the playoffs and has been resting while the Blue Jays have been battling in the ALCS.
What Bo Bichette's Return Means for the Blue Jays
When he's been healthy this year, Bichette has been excellent. It's been a stark contrast from his performance in 2024 when he played just 81 games and posted an OPS of .598, by far a career low. Looking like himself again, he's slashed .311/.357/.483 while hitting 18 home runs and driving in 94.
He'll provide an extra high-quality bat at the top of the lineup, one that the team will sorely need to maximize its chances of breaking through against dominant a Dodgers pitching staff.
In Bichette's absence, defensive maestro Andres Gimenez has moved from second base to shortstop while veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa has taken over second. Bichette will likely reclaim his usual post at shortstop in his return, and it would make the most sense for Gimenez to stay on the field over Kiner-Falefa to give the team its usual double play tandem back.
Bichette's return also deepens the lineup. He'd likely move into the top three of the batting order, pushing Nathan Lukes down and creating a nine-man unit where only catcher Alejandro Kirk is performing at a level well below his usual standard.
It will be exciting to see what Bichette can do in his return, as the Blue Jays are getting healthy at the right time to take on the reigning champions.