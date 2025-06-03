Blue Jays Star Slugger Receives PRP Shot for Injured Shoulder
As the Toronto Blue Jays try to climb in the American League East standings, they are still going to be without one of their top free-agent signings for at least another week.
It has been a frustrating season for the Blue Jays on offense so far. Despite a lot of talent, this is a team that has underachieved in that area, resulting in their mediocre record so far.
One of the players who has been the biggest disappointment for the team has been star-free agent signing Anthony Santander. The switch-hitting slugger was one of the biggest prizes in free agency, coming off a 44-home run year with the Baltimore Orioles.
However, he was recently placed on the injured list with a shoulder injury, and with it still being an issue, has received a PRP shot.
While the slugger hasn’t performed well this campaign, Toronto is hoping to get him back in the lineup soon. Getting the PRP shot is never ideal, and the shoulder could be a lingering issue for him for quite some time.
However, when healthy, Santander can be the difference maker that the team is seeking in the lineup. He was an excellent run producer for the Orioles in recent years but relies heavily on his power to be effective.
If the shoulder does remain an issue, it will be worth monitoring what it potentially does to his slugging abilities. So far this year, he has slashed .179/.273/.304 with just six home runs.
Hopefully, when he comes off the IL, he will be ready to contribute and find his groove. If he doesn’t, the Blue Jays likely won’t be good enough to contend.