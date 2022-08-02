Skip to main content
Blue Jays Acquire RHP Mitch White From Dodgers

The Blue Jays have bolstered their bullpen by trading for swingman Mitch White.

While the Blue Jays’ trade deadline efforts didn’t result in any splashy moves fans might’ve been expecting, Toronto snuck in a couple of deals for bullpen arms.

The latest trade before the 6 p.m. deadline Tuesday sees Toronto acquire right-hander Mitch White and infielder Alex De Jesus from the Dodgers for right-hander Nick Frasso and left-hander Moises Brito.

The deal for White, a successful swingman with Los Angeles, comes after the Blue Jays acquired pitchers Zach Pop and Anthony Bass from the Marlins in exchange for prospect Jordan Groshans.

Toronto also reportedly acquired Royals utility man Whit Merrifield, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, in the final minutes before the deadline. 

On White, the 27-year-old pitcher has been effective in 2022. His 3.70 ERA (111 ERA+) comes via 56 innings, with 10 starts and five relief appearances. He’s not a high swing-and-miss guy (7.6 K/9), though his 94-mph fastball is paired well with a slider that opponents are batting just .230 against this season. White is under team control through 2027.

White’s acquisition freed up the Blue Jays' ability to ship right-hander Max Castillo and Triple-A utility man Samad Taylor to Kansas City for Merrifield, as reported by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

