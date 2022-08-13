Guardians' Quantrill, Naylor Relishing Return to Toronto

As a kid, Cal Quantrill remembers navigating the bowels of Rogers Centre, strolling past the clubhouse, into the service elevators, and up to the stadium's hotel.

His dad, Paul, pitched for Toronto from 1996 to 2001, which meant Cal spent his toddler years at the ballpark cheering for the Blue Jays.

“I feel like I know this place better than most,” Quantrill said, as media huddled around the Guardians’ dugout Saturday.

The Cleveland starter is in the midst of a fine season (3.67 ERA over 22 starts). And with the chance to pitch in front of friends and family, Quantrill rose to the occasion Friday. The native of Port Hope, Ontario, spun seven innings of shutout ball, allowing only one hit, and carried his club to an 8-0 win.

“It's fun pitching here,” Quantrill said. “I'm glad I got to do it [on the] first day. Now I can enjoy the city a little bit and see friends. But it really is special coming home and playing. It's awesome seeing how many fans are here. It’s a good Toronto Blue Jays team. It’s a lot of fun.”

The Stanford product has gradually improved in his four big-league seasons, with the latest tweak allowing his sinker and cutter to “carry” as he pitches up in the zone and doesn’t shy away from contact. But Quantrill isn’t the only Canadian who relished the chance to play on home soil.

Josh Naylor, from Mississauga, Ont., continued his career year, clubbing a two-run homer Friday off José Berríos. His 15th longball of the season sailed over Rogers Centre's left-field fence, the same wall he cranked balls over as a 14-year-old at Toronto’s T12 Youth Academy Tournament.

As Naylor rounded third and trotted towards the plate, his cheering section filled with friends and family cheered loudly from a dozen rows behind the Guardians’ first-base dugout.

“I'm very thankful to come home and see them in the crowd and have all their support,” Naylor said. “It's an unbelievable feeling.”

This weekend series under the hot August sun offered a chance to see Canadians like Quantrill and Naylor share the field with the Jays’ crew of canucks, which features Jordan Romano (Markham, Ont.) and Zach Pop (Brampton, Ont.).

There was some time for a reunion—Naylor and Pop shared time in the Ontario Blue Jays youth baseball organization—but the Canadian showcase also offered a glimpse at what the Great White North has to offer for the 2023 World Baseball Classic in March.

If he’s asked, Naylor would love to represent Canada: “Wearing Canada across my chest is one of the biggest honours in the world.”

Quantrill expressed similar feelings.

“If I'm invited, I would absolutely love to go,” the 27-year-old said.

Romano said he’ll play for Team Italy next year, but between Quantrill, Naylor, Pop, and veterans like Freddie Freeman and Joey Votto, Canada has a solid squad. Quantrill joked he’d try to recruit some other superstar talent, too.

“I’ll start the tampering for [Montreal-born] Vladdy [Guerrero Jr.] as soon as we can,” he laughed.

A good Canadian showing at the WBC will go a long way toward showcasing the country’s reputation on the international scene and growing the game of baseball in Canada, Quantrill said.

“We are a talented baseball country, but we don't necessarily have as many players as some other places,” he said. “I think it is important to turn out, if possible, if you're at a point in your career where you can afford to do it.

“And I think that if we put our best 20 on the field, we have as good a chance as anyone to win it.”