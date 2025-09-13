Did Blue Jays Win Trade Deadline This Season With Shane Bieber Addition?
Back at the trade deadline, the Toronto Blue Jays made a huge move when they acquired former AL Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber. Normally, that would have automatically been seen as a great move, but because he was still recovering from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for almost all last year, there were questions about his viability.
Bieber hadn't taken the mound in a major league game when traded for him, but their belief that he could be a difference maker for them when he returned from his rehab assignment has paid off for them.
He has been special since he made his debut. Bieber is 2-1 in his four starts since returning. The 30-year-old debuted on Aug. 22 in what was a winning effort against the Miami Marlins. The pitching staff needed someone to strike batters out and be an ace-level starting pitcher, and that is what he's been.
Blue Jays Pitching Staff This Year
Toronto wanted to build depth in their starting rotation ahead of the trade deadline, and that is exactly what they did with Bieber. The consistency of the starters has paired well with their high-powered offense, lead to the Blue Jays owning the best record in the American League entering Saturday.
In addition to Bieber being excellent, Kevin Gausman has been the ace of the team with the lowest ERA out of any starter. Chris Bassitt has also been great with a 3.90 ERA. That has started to lower at just right the time, as in his last seven starts, he has posted a 3.76 ERA with 37 strikeouts.
Those two are not the only ones with an ERA under 4.00, either. José Berríos has been resurgent and Eric Lauer was excellent in his limited role before he was moved to the bullpen. Lauer has contributed a lot to the wins this team has had, but their depth in the rotation brings him to the bullpen to help a unit that has started to struggle in the last few months.
Toronto is the real deal, and this looks like a true World Series contender. They have depth both in the starting rotation and their lineup, which is a major plus when the calendar flips to October. Much of that stems from the addition of Bieber ahead of the deadline in a move that worked out for them in spades coming down the final stretch of the year.