Former Blue Jays Player Named Team USA Manager for 2026 World Baseball Classic
With the 2026 World Baseball Classic less than a year away, a former Toronto Blue Jays player has been named manager of Team USA.
On Thursday morning, USA Baseball announced on X that former MLB player Mark DeRosa will return to manage Team USA for next year's WBC. The tournament, which is scheduled for next March, will take place in Miami, Houston, San Juan and Tokyo.
DeRosa, 50, will manage Team USA for the second straight WBC. He also helmed the Americans during the 2023 tournament, leading them to the championship game.
Team USA narrowly lost the title game to Japan, 3-2, after Shohei Ohtani famously struck out Mike Trout to end the game.
Now a co-host of MLB Central on MLB Network, DeRosa played 16 seasons in the Major Leagues from 2008 to 2013. The New Jersey native and UPenn alum also played for Team USA during the 2009 WBC.
The former utilityman suited up for eight different teams during his MLB career, including the Blue Jays during his final season in 2013. He contributed 0.7 WAR in 88 games for Toronto, batting .235/.326/.407 with seven home runs and 36 RBI.
Given DeRosa's impressive experience, expertise and passion for the game, he's a great choice to lead Team USA again. He stayed up until 4 a.m. every morning mapping out lineups and potential matchups during the last tournament, so he takes the role seriously.
He'll also be hungry to win after coming up short against Japan.
DeRosa will work closely with Team USA's general manager, Michael Hill. Hill currently works as MLB's senior vice president of on-field operations.
With 11 months to prepare, DeRosa will try to help Team USA win its second WBC and first since 2017. Based on his initial reaction to the news on MLB Network, he can't wait to get started.